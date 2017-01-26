Ravens safety Eric Weddle explains what happened to his famous beard

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle showed up to the Pro Bowl in Orlando this week with an interesting surprise. Weddle’s gigantic beard, which is something he is famous for, disappeared.

Ravens safety Eric Weddle at practice for the Pro Bowl. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

But there was a method behind Weddle's decision to shave the beard: He did it for a special person in his life.

"My wife’s birthday is coming up, and she hates the beard," Weddle said Thursday. "So I gave her an early birthday present. I will most likely bring it back for the season."

Weddle said cutting the beard last year -- after growing it for the previous four years -- made his decision easier. The beard came back fuller and better than it was the first time. So the fear of it being a difficult process to regrow the beard is no longer there.

But perhaps the most surprised people this week by Weddle's new look were some of his Pro Bowl teammates.

"Half the guys didn’t even recognize me when I got here," Weddle said. "They are like, 'Who are you? What are you doing?' I’m like, 'Yo, it’s EW.'

"It’s funny that’s how I’m known nowadays. It’s a good change. I’m less recognizable now."