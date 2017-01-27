Steelers' Ryan Shazier on Roethlisberger: 'I definitely don't want to see him go'

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is fully aware of the uncertain future of franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is mulling all his options this offseason.

However, Shazier is hoping that Big Ben won't retire so that the 13-year veteran can help the Steelers make a run at the Super Bowl in 2017.

"I definitely don't want him to go. But if he does, I totally understand," Shazier told ESPN Friday at the Pro Bowl. "He played a long time, had a great career and probably passed all his expectations. He's a great teammate and a great player. I'm going to wish him the best if that's his plan. But I definitely don't want to see him go."

Shazier said he was surprised when he first heard of the possibility of Roethlisberger retiring and didn't have an inkling this was coming during the season. However, Shazier also said he understands where Roethlisberger, who will be 35 in March, is at this point in his career.

In addition to Roethlisberger's on-field prowess, losing Roethlisberger would be a hit in terms of leadership in Pittsburgh's locker room, according to Shazier.

"Leadership, it definitely changes a lot of things, especially when you don't have your quarterback there," Shazier said. "But at the end of the day the coaches game-plan for all the worst-case scenarios. So I think they're doing everything possible just to be ready for it. But the leadership will definitely change a little bit because the quarterback is the head of the snake, the head of the team. You cut him off, everybody got to step up a little bit more. But we got some great leaders."

We've seen this before: Steelers LB Ryan Shazier warms up shirtless before AFC Pro Bowl... https://t.co/DUZGhcpmcj pic.twitter.com/oAlwsN43qL — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) January 27, 2017

Like many Pro Bowl players this week, Shazier is staying loose and having fun. He began Friday's practice shirtless, which is becoming a routine for Shazier. It was about 60 degrees in Orlando during the AFC's practice on Friday.

"I think it's a little ritual," Shazier said. "I like it. So I think I'm going to start doing that a little bit more."