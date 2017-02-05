Ray Lewis, Randy Moss among Hall of Fame possibilities in 2018

HOUSTON -- Linebacker Ray Lewis and wide receiver Randy Moss will be among those eligible for the first time for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Hall of Fame's bylaws dictate a player must be retired for five years to be considered for enshrinement.

Former Ravens LB Ray Lewis is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Lewis played 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, was a first-team All Pro seven times, a 13-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl MVP. Lewis was also selected as an All-Decade player for the 2000s.

Moss was one of the league’s most dynamic receivers for much of his 14 seasons. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro pick.

Moss led or was tied for the single-season lead in receiving touchdowns in five seasons and had nine seasons when he was in the league’s top 10 in receiving touchdowns. His 156 career touchdown catches are second all-time.

Lewis and Moss lead the group of first-timers, which also includes Brian Urlacher and Ronde Barber.

Urlacher was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Chicago Bears. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was named, like Lewis, to the all-decade team of the 2000s.

Barber was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and earned first-team All-Pro honors three times in his 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also among those eligible for the first time in 2018 will be current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, wide receiver Donald Driver, center Matt Birk and guard Steve Hutchinson.