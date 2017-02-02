Lady Gaga: Super Bowl halftime show will uphold philosophies of inclusion, equality

HOUSTON -- Lady Gaga said she did not want to give away many specifics about her 13-minute Super Bowl halftime performance, including whether she will make a political statement during the show.

When asked if she would try to "unify America” with her halftime show, Gaga said her performance will fall in line with the philosophies of inclusion and equality that she has championed throughout her career.

"I don’t know if I will succeed in unifying America -- you’ll have to ask America when it’s over," Gaga said. "But the only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality. And the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will uphold those philosophies."

She later added, "I think that music is one of the most powerful things the world has to offer. No matter what race or religion or nationality, sexual orientation, gender that you are, it has the power to unite us. So this performance is for everyone."

If Gaga uses the platform to send a political message, she wouldn't be the first performer in recent years to do so. During the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, Beyoncé appeared to make a political statement on racism and police brutality while performing her single "Formation."

Other details Gaga would not divulge about the halftime performance included the set list, the number of outfit changes or whether she will be making her entrance from the roof of NRG Stadium.