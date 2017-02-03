The NFL's best Madden player is ... Chiefs safety Eric Berry

HOUSTON -- For the second year in a row, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry won the EA Sports Bowl in Madden NFL.

The tournament started with four professional athletes: Berry, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and UFC star Tyron Woodley. Berry beat Woodley and Prescott beat Evans in the semifinal round.

Sarah Barshop/ESPN.com

Prescott was noticeably emotionally invested in the game, throwing up an "X" after a long touchdown pass to receiver Dez Bryant gave him an early 14-0 lead.

Before the final tournament, Prescott said he felt good because he planned to feed Bryant and running back Ezekiel Elliott during the games.

Later in the night, former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco and rapper 2Chainz drew in a FIFA competion. They were named co-champions.

After the Madden and FIFA competitions, artists Sam Hunt, the Chainsmokers and Snoop Dogg took the stage.