Lady Gaga makes high-flying entrance to Super Bowl halftime show

HOUSTON -- In the lead up to the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga had been teasing that she wanted to start her halftime show by jumping off the roof of NRG Stadium.

And though she did not actually jump off the top of the roof, the video opening and her acrobatic performance gave the illusion she had, and it electrified the crowd.

At her media conference on Thursday, Gaga would not say whether she would be making a political statement during the performance, but said, “the only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality." She started the concert by performing America the Beautiful but did not have a political message.

Gaga performed seven songs in the 13-minute performance: A mashup of "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land," followed by "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance." As she finished Bad Romance, fireworks went off above the stadium.

There were rumors that Houston native Beyonce would be a special guest for the halftime performance, but Gaga announced before the game that there would not be any guest performers joining her onstage.

Gaga had only one outfit change -- a quick switch to shoulder pads while she was on stage. Her meat dress did not make an appearance.