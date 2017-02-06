With Super Bowl LI complete, 2017 NFL draft order is set

The New England Patriots orchestrated a historic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 and win Super Bowl LI on Sunday night in Houston. With the victory, we can now fill in the final two of 32 slots in the first round of the NFL's draft order.

The Falcons will select No. 31 in the draft and the Patriots will have the No. 32 pick.

The first round of the draft, to be held in Philadelphia, will be on April 27 at 8 p.m. ET. For more information, including mock drafts, scouting profiles and more, check out ESPN's full draft coverage.