        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          The insane number of records set or tied in Super Bowl LI

          1:24 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Super Bowl LI delivered a record-setting amount of craziness, as evidenced by the number of Super Bowl records set or tied.

          Super Bowl records set

          Most games: 7, Tom Brady

          Most games, head coach: 7, Bill Belichick

          Most games won, head coach 5, Belichick

          Most points, game: 20, James White

          Most passes, career: 309, Brady

          Most passes, game: 62, Brady

          Most completions, career: 207, Brady

          Most completions, game: 43, Brady

          Most passing yards, career: 2,071, Brady

          Most passing yards, game: 466, Brady

          Most touchdown passes, career: 15, Brady

          Most receptions, game: 14, White

          Most games, team: 9, New England Patriots

          Largest deficit overcome, winning team: 25 points, New England

          Most points, overtime period, team: 6, New England

          Most first downs, game, team: 37, New England

          Most first downs, game, both teams: 54, New England vs. Atlanta Falcons

          Most first downs passing, game, team: 26, New England

          Most first downs passing, game, both teams: 39, New England vs. Atlanta

          Most offensive plays, game, team: 93, New England

          Most passes, game, team: 63, New England

          Most completions, game, team: 43, New England

          Most passing yards, game, team: 422, New England

          Most passing yards, game, both teams, 682, New England vs. Atlanta

          Super Bowl records tied

          Most games won: 5, Brady

          Most touchdowns, game: 3, White

          Most two-point conversions, game: 1, James White; Danny Amendola

          Most sacks, game (since 1982): 3, Grady Jarrett

          Most two-point conversions, game, team: 2, New England

          Most two-point conversions, game, both teams: 2, New England vs. Atlanta

          Most first downs by penalty, game, team: 4, New England