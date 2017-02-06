The insane number of records set or tied in Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI delivered a record-setting amount of craziness, as evidenced by the number of Super Bowl records set or tied.
Super Bowl records set
Most games: 7, Tom Brady
Most games, head coach: 7, Bill Belichick
Most games won, head coach 5, Belichick
Most points, game: 20, James White
Most passes, career: 309, Brady
Most passes, game: 62, Brady
Most completions, career: 207, Brady
Most completions, game: 43, Brady
Most passing yards, career: 2,071, Brady
Most passing yards, game: 466, Brady
Most touchdown passes, career: 15, Brady
Most receptions, game: 14, White
Most games, team: 9, New England Patriots
Largest deficit overcome, winning team: 25 points, New England
Most points, overtime period, team: 6, New England
Most first downs, game, team: 37, New England
Most first downs, game, both teams: 54, New England vs. Atlanta Falcons
Most first downs passing, game, team: 26, New England
Most first downs passing, game, both teams: 39, New England vs. Atlanta
Most offensive plays, game, team: 93, New England
Most passes, game, team: 63, New England
Most completions, game, team: 43, New England
Most passing yards, game, team: 422, New England
Most passing yards, game, both teams, 682, New England vs. Atlanta
Super Bowl records tied
Most games won: 5, Brady
Most touchdowns, game: 3, White
Most two-point conversions, game: 1, James White; Danny Amendola
Most sacks, game (since 1982): 3, Grady Jarrett
Most two-point conversions, game, team: 2, New England
Most two-point conversions, game, both teams: 2, New England vs. Atlanta
Most first downs by penalty, game, team: 4, New England