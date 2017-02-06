The insane number of records set or tied in Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI delivered a record-setting amount of craziness, as evidenced by the number of Super Bowl records set or tied.

Super Bowl records set

Most games: 7, Tom Brady

Most games, head coach: 7, Bill Belichick

Most games won, head coach 5, Belichick

Most points, game: 20, James White

Most passes, career: 309, Brady

Most passes, game: 62, Brady

Most completions, career: 207, Brady

Most completions, game: 43, Brady

Most passing yards, career: 2,071, Brady

Most passing yards, game: 466, Brady

Most touchdown passes, career: 15, Brady

Most receptions, game: 14, White

Most games, team: 9, New England Patriots

Largest deficit overcome, winning team: 25 points, New England

Most points, overtime period, team: 6, New England

Most first downs, game, team: 37, New England

Most first downs, game, both teams: 54, New England vs. Atlanta Falcons

Most first downs passing, game, team: 26, New England

Most first downs passing, game, both teams: 39, New England vs. Atlanta

Most offensive plays, game, team: 93, New England

Most passes, game, team: 63, New England

Most completions, game, team: 43, New England

Most passing yards, game, team: 422, New England

Most passing yards, game, both teams, 682, New England vs. Atlanta

Super Bowl records tied

Most games won: 5, Brady

Most touchdowns, game: 3, White

Most two-point conversions, game: 1, James White; Danny Amendola

Most sacks, game (since 1982): 3, Grady Jarrett

Most two-point conversions, game, team: 2, New England

Most two-point conversions, game, both teams: 2, New England vs. Atlanta

Most first downs by penalty, game, team: 4, New England