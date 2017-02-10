James White gets his MVP truck after all, thanks to Conan O'Brien

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave his MVP truck from Super Bowl XLIX to cornerback Malcolm Butler as a way of saying thanks for his game-saving interception. This year, he said running back James White deserves it.

But there was one notable problem: Since Super Bowl XLIX, the Super Bowl MVP no longer received a truck.

Enter Conan O'Brien and Ford, who presented him with a Ford F-150 on O'Brien's late-night talk show.

That's a pretty neat moment for White, the 2014 fourth-round draft choice out of Wisconsin.

White is one of the most well-liked players on the Patriots because of his understated, soft-spoken approach. Brady previously compared him to his 9-year-old son Jack.

"He just does everything right, and you can never get mad at him," Brady joked. "Even when he doesn't make the play, he feels worse about it than you do. He's just the best teammate, an incredible player and has been that way since he really assumed that big role when Dion [Lewis] got hurt [in November 2015]. I'm so proud of everything he's accomplished. I've seen him grow up as a rookie, to working his tail off and becoming a big factor in all these games."