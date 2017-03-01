Browns could have strongest interest in Colin Kaepernick

Adam Schefter, Mark Dominik and Louis Riddick react to Colin Kaepernick opting out of his contract with the 49ers and examine what is next for Kaepernick and San Francisco. (1:50)

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is planning to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, March 9, when the new league year begins. Which teams would have interest in Kaepernick as a starter or backup?

Baltimore Ravens: The connection here is Kaepernick was drafted by coach John Harbaugh's brother, Jim. One problem is the Ravens would likely consider Kaepernick's anthem protest to be a distraction. Baltimore doesn't currently have a backup to Joe Flacco because Ryan Mallett is an unrestricted free agent. The Ravens have had talks with Mallett about returning. -- Jamison Hensley

Buffalo Bills: The Bills cannot be ruled out as a landing spot for Kaepernick if Buffalo decides to release Tyrod Taylor on or before March 11. It's tough, however, to see Kaepernick joining the Bills because he said last season it was "very evident" Buffalo fans did not agree with his political views. Kaepernick might also be more expensive than the "bridge" veteran the Bills likely would look to sign if they release Taylor and work toward finding a young long-term replacement. -- Mike Rodak

Cleveland Browns: The Browns owe it to themselves to investigate Kaepernick, who played fairly well last season (16 touchdowns, four interceptions) and was good enough to quarterback teams in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XLVII. He is mobile, but can throw from the pocket. Given where the Browns are, they have to consider him. -- Pat McManamon

New York Jets: The Jets need an experienced quarterback and their new offensive coordinator, John Morton, was the 49ers’ receivers coach during Kaepernick’s best seasons in San Francisco. Could there be a reunion? The Jets might have a small degree of interest, but only as a fallback option. Kaepernick’s political beliefs would create a distraction in New York. -- Rich Cimini