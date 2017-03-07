Best of everything at the 2017 NFL combine

The sight of John Ross blazing to an NFL scouting combine record of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash will be the lasting image of the event, but there were achievements that while not getting the notoriety, were also impressive.

With the help of ESPN Stats & Info, we take a look at some of the freakishly athletic performances (and not so freakish, read: Christian McCaffrey's bench press struggles) turned in at the combine. We also take a look at some of the more noteworthy measurements (Adam Bisnowaty's huge hands) of the NFL hopefuls.

Big man hauling

Top 40 Times Since '06 For RBs 240+ Pounds Year Player Time Weight 2017 Leonard Fournette 4.51 240 2016 Derrick Henry 4.54 247 2011 Allen Bradford 4.58 242 2009 Tony Fiammetta 4.60 245

At 6-0 and 240 pounds, Leonard Fournette does not look the part of a speedster, unlike the 5-11, 190-pound Ross. But Fournette set his own impressive record when he covered the 40 in 4.51 seconds. It was the fastest 40 for a running back weighing at least 240 pounds since 2006, which is considered the baseline year for accurate numbers.

Notable 2017 Combine RBs In 40-Yard Dash Player Time Weight Christian McCaffrey 4.48 202 Dalvin Cook 4.49 210 Leonard Fournette 4.51 240

Fournette’s time isn’t just impressive compared to other big backs, he barely was edged by the 6-0, 200-pound McCaffrey and the 5-11, 213-pound Dalvin Cook. Though Fournette was fast, his vertical left a little to be desired. The average vertical for a first-round RB since 2006 at the combine is 35.6. The shortest was 31.5 inches by Mark Ingram in 2011, until Fournette, who jumped 28.5.

Here are some of the other notable numbers from the weekend:

Fastest overall (40-yard dash)

WR Ross, Washington -- 4.22

CB Jalen Myrick, Minnesota -- 4.28

WR Curtis Samuel, Ohio State -- 4.31

CB Fabien Moreau, UCLA -- 4.35

CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State -- 4.36

Myrick’s time was the fastest for a defensive back at the combine since 2006.

Fastest at 270+ pounds

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett had one of the most impressive showings at the NFL combine in recent memory. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M (272) -- 4.64

TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland (278) -- 4.79

OT Aviante Collins, TCU (295) -- 4.81

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova (289) -- 4.83

TE Michael Roberts, Toledo (270) -- 4.86

Collins' time is the third-fastest time for an offensive lineman since 2006.

Tallest

OT Dan Skipper, Arkansas -- 6-10

OT Zach Banner, USC -- 6-8

T Conor McDermott, UCLA -- 6-8

If Skipper’s true height is 6-10, he would be the tallest player measured since 2006, but some are referring to him as 6-9 5/8, which would tie him with Georgia offensive lineman Dennis Roland.

Shortest

RB Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T -- 5-6

RB Kermit Whitfield, Florida State -- 5-7

RB Stanley Williams, Kentucky -- 5-7

RB De'Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina -- 5-7

WR Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia -- 5-7

The average height for a running back at the combine is 5-10. Darren Sproles, who measures at 5-6, was taken in the fourth round of the 2005 combine and made three Pro Bowls.

Heaviest

OT Banner, USC -- 353

OT David Sharpe, Florida -- 343

OG Isaac Asiata, Utah -- 335

OG Damien Mama, USC -- 334

DT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, USC -- 331

The position average at the combine for an offensive tackle is 315.1 pounds. For comparison, 10-time Pro-Bowl tackle Joe Thomas weighed in at 311 pounds at the combine.

Skinniest

PK Jake Elliot, Memphis -- 167

WR McKenzie, Georgia -- 173

RB Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State -- 176

CB Sojourn Shelton, Wisconsin -- 177

WR Victor Bolden, Oregon State -- 178

WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma -- 178

Pumphrey’s five reps of 225 pounds on the bench press were the lowest at the combine.

Strongest over 270 pounds

OG Asiata, Utah (335) -- 35 reps

OT Jermaine Elumunor, Texas A&M (332) -- 34 reps

OT Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky (309) -- 34 reps

OT Collins, TCU (295) -- 34 reps

DT Elijah Qualls, Washington (313) -- 33 reps

DE Garrett, Texas A&M (272) -- 33 reps

Stephen Paea had the best bench press of the past 10 years when he put up 49 reps in 2011.

Strongest under 270 pounds

DE Carl Lawson, Auburn (261) -- 35 reps

RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma (233) -- 30 reps

DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State (248) -- 30 reps

ILB Ben Gedeon, Michigan (244) -- 27 reps

DE Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia (268) -- 27 reps

No other running back came within six reps of Perine's 30.

Agility Superstar (Best 3-cone drill)

CB Kevin King, Washington -- 6.56

RB McCaffrey, Stanford -- 6.57

WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky -- 6.57

CB Brian Allen, Utah -- 6.64

WR McKenzie, Georgia -- 6.64

McCaffrey dominated his position at this event, finishing far ahead of second-place Aaron Jones. However he did not best Chris Rainey's time of 6.50 seconds, set in 2012.

Best Broad Jump

S Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut -- 11-9

WR Robert Davis, Georgia State -- 11-4

CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA -- 11-4

WR Malachi Dupre, LSU -- 11-3

TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech -- 11-2

Melifonwu's 11-9 is the second-longest at the combine since 2006, behind former Connecticut teammate Byron Jones (12-3).

Best Vertical Jump

S Melifonwu, Connecticut -- 44.0

WR Speedy Noil, Texas A&M -- 43.5

S Marcus Williams, Utah -- 43.5

WR Davis, Georgia State -- 41.0

DE Garrett, Texas A&M -- 41.0

Melifonwu's vertical jump is tied for the fourth highest since 2006.

Longest Arms

OT Julian Daveport, Bucknell -- 36 1/2

OT Roderick Johnson, Florida State -- 36

OT Sharpe, Florida -- 35 3/8

OT Jerry Ugokwe, William & Mary -- 35 3/8

Biggest Hands

OT Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh -- 11 3/8

TE Roberts, Toledo -- 11 1/2

OG Mama, USC -- 11

OT McDermott, UCLA -- 11

OLB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin -- 11

Watt’s brother J.J. -- yes, that J.J. Watt -- just edges out his younger sibling. J.J.’s hands measured 11 1/8 at the 2011 combine.

Needs more reps

RB McCaffrey managed just 10 reps on the bench press, joining just five other running backs since 2006 who managed 10 or fewer.

Most Athletic Specialist

P Justin Vogel, Miami -- 4.70 40-yard dash, 34-0 vertical

Most Athletic "Small" Skill Player

WR Ross (5-11, 190), Washington -- 4.22 40, 37-0 vertical

RB McCaffery (6-0, 200), Stanford -- 4.48 40, 37-5 vertical, 10-1 broad jump, 6.57 3-cone drill

Ross' 4.22 40-yard dash beat's Chris Johnson's combine record of 4.24 seconds, which was set in 2008. Ross also posted a 37-inch vertical, a feat no receiver shorter than 6-0 was able to accomplish between 2006-16. Adidas promised an island to any combine participant who could break Johnson’s record while wearing their shoes. Ross broke the record, but he won’t get an island. He was wearing Nike shoes.

Most Athletic Lineman

DE Garrett, Texas A&M -- 4.64 40, 41-0 vertical leap, 33 bench press reps

Garrett joined Mario Williams as the only player over 270 pounds to have a vertical jump of at least 40 inches. Williams went first overall to the Texans in the 2006 draft. Garrett's 40 time of 4.64 seconds was slightly faster than Williams, who ran a 4.66