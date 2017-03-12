Kurt Warner tells Brock Osweiler: If released, 'find the best situation for you'

TEMPE, Ariz. -- In his first public appearance since getting traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Houston Texans for salary-cap space, Brock Osweiler declined to answer media questions.

Brock Osweiler got some advice about his next move Saturday from Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports

Osweiler was at the Kurt Warner Ultimate Football Experience, a charity flag-football tournament, at the Arizona Cardinals' practice facility Saturday. After the morning session of games, Osweiler walked past a gaggle of reporters and declined to stop. The quarterback said only, “No news.”

The Texans traded Osweiler, a 2017 sixth-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick to the Browns, who will take Osweiler’s $16 million guaranteed salary off of Houston’s books. The move will save Houston $10 million in cap space this season. But there's a chance Osweiler will never play for the Browns and will instead be traded or released before the season.

Osweiler was 8-6 in his one season as the Texans’ starter after signing a big free-agent deal last offseason, throwing 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Warner, who said he discussed the situation with Osweiler, was impressed the Arizona State product showed up to the event despite the circumstances.

“It says a lot about the character of the man, something I knew a long time ago,” Warner said. “It’s not easy when you got cameras out here and people are going to ask you, and the hardest part is when you don’t have answers. He’s out here and he’s like, ‘I don’t really know. I don’t know how to answer it.'

“There’s a lot of question marks. For him to go, ‘You know what? I made this commitment and I want to come out here and help, and this is what’s it’s all about,’ I’m very grateful that he did that.”

Warner, like Osweiler, signed in free agency with a team -- the New York Giants -- where it didn’t work out after just one season. Warner had some advice for the 26-year-old: If Osweiler is released, he should take his time figuring out which team is the best fit.

“You just have to step back and take a deep breath, and then find the best situation for you,” Warner said. “I think that’s one of the hardest things when it comes to free agency or when you get released. It’s so easy to go, ‘I’m going to go here because it looks the best.’ We’ve been talking a lot. It really has to come down to settle in and have a good conversation with whatever organization, and make sure it fits you. I think that what you find out in this biz, you see a lot of free agents go to different places and they disappear because it looked like a great fit, but once they got there, they found out it wasn’t the right fit for them.

“With Brock, it’s hard to do, because you want to find a home, you want to know where you’re going to play. It’s easy to panic and try to go and get it done quickly. We’ve been talking a lot about just being patient about the process and sitting down and making sure you’re 100 percent comfortable with where you go.”