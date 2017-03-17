Where will Adrian Peterson land? Packers, Raiders are possibilities

NFL Nation reporters weigh in on where they think Adrian Peterson could land in free agency.

It's possible:

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been silent about their plans at running back, but after losing Eddie Lacy to the Seahawks in free agency, they sure could use a veteran presence in the backfield. Coach Mike McCarthy was admittedly intrigued about the idea of pairing Lacy with Ty Montgomery. Now that the idea has walked out the door, what about a Montgomery-Peterson combination? The longer Peterson is on the market, the lower his price becomes, which could bring the Packers into the mix.

-- Rob Demovsky

Adrian Peterson has a few intriguing possibilities for landing spots including in the NFC North. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders are in the market for a running back after they let Latavius Murray, their leading back the past two seasons who ran for 12 scores last season, depart for Minnesota. And the former leading man with the Vikings, Peterson, has already indicated more than a passing interest in the Raiders and their massive offensive line. Oakland needs a big back to pair with 5-foot-8 Mighty Mites Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, though the Raiders are now also being linked to the retired Marshawn Lynch.

--Paul Gutierrez

Unlikely, but not crazy:

New York Giants

The Giants have been monitoring the running-back market from a distance. They could use a veteran power back to complement Paul Perkins after releasing Rashad Jennings earlier this offseason. They’re just not willing to spend much, and Peterson isn’t much of a fit in their shotgun-heavy offense. And that doesn’t even take into account the off-the-field questions that come with the future Hall of Fame running back. The Giants are an unlikely landing spot, unless he’s out of options and comes on a serious discount.

-- Jordan Raanan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Peterson said on ESPN’s First Take in January that he was interested in playing for the Giants, Bucs and Texans. It appears that there was more interest on Peterson’s part than on the Bucs’ part, though. If they could get him at a fraction of the cost he has been asking for, it’s not out of the question. He’ll be 32 and there’s tread on those tires. It’s also a deep draft at running back and they did re-sign Jacquizz Rodgers, who is perfectly capable of starting the first three games of the season in place of starter Doug Martin. The team is also very optimistic about the situation with Martin, who met with coach Dirk Koetter and general manager Jason Licht in Tampa before the combine. Both sides expect him to take part in the offseason program in Tampa.

-- Jenna Laine

Baltimore Ravens

One can make the case that Baltimore needs to upgrade at running back because Terrance West is a journeyman, Kenneth Dixon was suspended for the first four games of the season, and Danny Woodhead has struggled to stay healthy. But the Ravens would be more interested in adding a veteran in May if they don't select a running back in a loaded draft.

-- Jamison Hensley

Detroit Lions

Is it a good idea? Not necessarily, but the Lions have been linked to Adrian Peterson by rumors a couple of times. Detroit needs a running back, but his age, salary, injury history and fit in Detroit's offense would be concerns.

-- Michael Rothstein