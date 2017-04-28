Pros and cons for every 2017 NFL first-round draft pick

NFL Nation reporters assess every first-round pick.

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M | Highlights

Why they did it: The Browns need help all over the field, so any position they select would have been a positive. With the first pick, though, a team has to take a player, not a project. Garrett is the consensus best player in the draft. He can rush the passer and play the run. He's an immediate boost for a growing defense that had just 26 sacks in 2016.

Biggest question: Garrett will have to prove he is not a guy who takes plays off. Many NFL folks shrug at that criticism, saying any defender in college football goes through fatigue because college offenses run 80 to 100 plays per game and they run them quickly. An NFL defense may be on the field for 65 snaps and Garrett may be there for 40. In theory, that should help his production.

-- Pat McManamon

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina | Highlights

Why they did it: To make a splash and hopefully lock up their quarterback of the future. Mike Glennon is making $16 million guaranteed in 2017, but he won’t be the starter for the long term. Trubisky is the future -- ready or not.

Biggest question: Is Trubisky really worth the second overall pick? He started only 13 games in college. The Bears passed on quality defensive prospects such as Solomon Thomas and Jamal Adams to take a player with numerous question marks. Risky move.

-- Jeff Dickerson

Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford | Highlights

Why they did it: The Niners had the worst run defense in the NFL last year and were fifth worst in the NFL in pressures generated per dropback. Thomas is capable of helping them improve in both areas in new coordinator Robert Saleh's 4-3 defensive scheme. Beyond that, Thomas is considered one of the cleanest picks in the draft and the type of guy who can help establish the culture that general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan seek.

Biggest question: Where will he line up? While the Niners aren't so strong at any position on the defensive line that anyone's spot is safe, the Niners could really use a true right defensive end (also known as the "Leo" or "Elephant" in Saleh's scheme). Thomas has versatility and projects best as a left defensive end on running downs and a 3-technique defensive tackle on passing downs, according to scouts I spoke with before the draft. But if Thomas can prove to be an effective pass-rusher from the other defensive end spot, it would be a boon for the Niners.

-- Nick Wagoner

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU | Highlights

Why they did it: The Jaguars have been the NFL's worst rushing team over the past five seasons (92.1 yards per game). Last season, T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory both averaged less than 4 yards per carry. The 6-foot, 228-pound Fournette ran for 3,840 yards and 40 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry in three seasons at LSU, so he was incredibly productive in arguably the best conference in the country. He gives the Jaguars a physical back who fits the ball-control, play-action offense that coach Doug Marrone wants to run. The Jaguars are hoping for an Ezekiel Elliott-type impact, though Fournette certainly won’t be running behind the caliber of line that Elliott did last season.

Biggest question: Fournette had an ankle injury that lingered throughout the 2016 season (he missed five games) and there’s some concern that will be something he’ll have to deal with as a pro. Fournette also struggled against Alabama’s defense: 145 yards and one TD on 57 carries in three games. Fournette is not exactly an elusive back. He’s a physical runner -- you can waste a lot of time on YouTube watching him run over guys -- and those kind of backs have a much shorter shelf life.

-- Mike DiRocco

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan | Highlights

Why they did it: They Titans long have lacked a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and Davis has drawn comparisons to players such as Terrell Owens and Dez Bryant. He’s an explosive player coming off an ankle injury whom the Titans clearly have judged to be fast enough. They aren’t concerned with speed or size as much as they are concerned with dependable routes, minimal drops and solid blocking. Davis is 6-foot-3, 218 pounds and athletic.

Biggest question: How does he run? The Titans saw plenty of film on him, but an ankle injury prevented the league from getting an official 40-yard time on him. The other concern is that he didn’t play against premier competition in the MAC. But the production at that level was superb: 326 catches, 5,212 yards and 51 touchdowns in four seasons -- and that’s enough for GM Jon Robinson to project him as a great weapon for Marcus Mariota.

-- Paul Kuharsky

Jamal Adams, S, LSU | Highlights

Why they did it: The Jets’ pass defense stunk last season -- 30 touchdown passes, only eight interceptions. Adams was the consensus No. 1 safety in the draft, a terrific value with the sixth pick. He will be an immediate starter, probably alongside Calvin Pryor. Adams isn’t a ballhawk, a la Malik Hooker, but he’s a sideline-to-sideline defender. He could be the Jets’ version of Landon Collins. Scouts describe him as a natural-born leader and that will help a locker room sorely lacking in that area.

Biggest question: QB Deshaun Watson was still was on the board, so the Jets can expect eternal second-guessing if he develops into a winning quarterback. In this case, they made the wise move. Watson would’ve been a reach at No. 6; he has great intangibles and a winning pedigree, but he hardly was a sure thing. The Jets will devote 2017 to developing Christian Hackenberg. If he bombs, they can draft a quarterback next year.

-- Rich Cimini

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson | Highlights

Why they did it: Keenan Allen is the team’s No. 1 receiver, but he’s coming off ACL surgery that forced him to miss most of the 2016 campaign. Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin also missed time with injuries last season, so Williams gives veteran quarterback Philip Rivers another playmaker who can win contested catches on the perimeter.

Biggest question: Williams suffered a neck injury two years ago that forced him to miss the entire 2015 season, but he came back to play every game in 2016. Speed, crisp route running and creating separation also are things Williams will have to work on so he can consistently get open at the next level.

-- Eric Williams

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford | Highlights

Why they did it: The Panthers hadn’t drafted a running back in the first round since Jonathan Stewart in 2008. They needed a future replacement for Stewart (30), whose contract runs through 2018. But more importantly they needed a dynamic, speedy, change-of-pace player who could be a threat as a receiver out of the backfield to complement Stewart and take the pressure off quarterback Cam Newton to run. Few backs in this draft are more dynamic -- as well as versatile -- as the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

Biggest question: Durability. At 5-foot-11, 202 pounds, McCaffrey’s ability to handle the load of a three-down back has come into question. General manager Dave Gettleman didn’t seem concerned before the draft, reminding us that McCaffrey had 590 carries and 82 catches over the past two seasons. “He certainly has showed he can carry the load at Stanford,’’ Gettleman said. But the bigger question may be how Gettleman passed on two stellar defensive players, Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen and Ohio State safety Malik Hooker. It shows just how dedicated he is to turning this offense around.

-- David Newton

John Ross, WR, Washington | Highlights

Why they did it: The Bengals desperately needed an element of speed in their wide receiver group. Although they drafted Tyler Boyd in the second round last year, Boyd cannot match the record 4.22-second 40-yard-dash speed that Ross brings. Ross can immediately bring another element to an offense that relied too much on A.J. Green last year and was at times completely stagnant. Last season, Ross had 51 receptions that either went for a touchdown or a first down, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He will be half of a formidable duo next to Green.

Biggest question: Ross’ speed is unquestionable, but what about his medical history? At 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, there likely will be questions about his durability. Ross missed the 2015 season with a meniscus and ACL injury. He also has had labrum surgery. The Bengals might have to be careful with how much they use him in the years to come.

-- Katherine Terrell

10. Kansas City (from Bills)

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech | Highlights

Why they did it: The Chiefs haven’t drafted a quarterback in the first round since 1983, so it was time. The Chiefs can afford Mahomes the luxury of a year or two on the bench to learn his craft because Alex Smith has two more seasons remaining on his contract. The Chiefs, who moved up from 27 to 10 in a trade with the Buffalo Bills to get him, believe Mahomes has the ability to be their long-term solution at quarterback.

Biggest question: The Chiefs relinquished their first-round pick next year and a third-rounder this year to move up to get Mahomes. That’s not a huge cost if Mahomes develops into a productive player, but it is if he’s a bust. Can the Chiefs get a return on this investment? Mahomes played in a spread offense at Texas Tech, and quarterbacks coming from the spread don’t have a good track record in developing into productive pro players.

-- Adam Teicher