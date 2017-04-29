Pros and cons for every 2017 NFL second-round pick

The Minnesota Vikings trade up in the second round to select RB Dalvin Cook as their first pick in the 2017 NFL draft. (0:36)

NFL Nation reporters assess every second-round pick.

Kevin King, CB, Washington | Highlights

Why they did it: When you fielded the 31st-ranked pass defense last season, what choice do you have but to pick a cornerback? And this isn't just any cornerback. It's a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine. He becomes the Packers' biggest cornerback, one inch taller than LaDarius Gunter. The Packers gave up 26 passing touchdowns to wide receivers last season, most in the NFL, and they had only seven interceptions on passes to receivers last season, tied for the second fewest in the NFL.

Biggest question: What does this mean for Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins? It was only two years ago when the Packers used their first- and second-round picks on those two cornerbacks. After promising rookie seasons, they regressed last season in part because of injuries. The Packers also brought back veteran cornerback Davon House, who spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville after four years in Green Bay.

-- Rob Demovsky

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama | Highlights

Why they did it: The Jaguars' offensive line needed an upgrade, especially in terms of size and toughness, with the 310-pound Robinson. GM Dave Caldwell said Robinson will stay at left tackle and compete with Branden Allen, whom the team traded for in March, for the starting job. The Jaguars have had the NFL's worst ground game (92.1 yards per game) since 2012 and Robinson pairs with first-round pick Leonard Fournette to give the Jaguars an upgrade.

Biggest question: He's starting his career at left tackle, but if he loses the battle to Albert, does he move inside to guard? There's some thought he might be better off playing guard for a year a two and then moving outside. Robinson had some off-field issues (an arrest for marijuana and weapons possession, but he wasn't charged), but the Jaguars say they investigated thoroughly and believe he won't be a problem.

-- Mike DiRocco

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State | Highlights

Why they did it: The Seahawks need to get younger on defense -- specifically up front. Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril are Pro Bowl-caliber players, but both guys are 31 years old. McDowell (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) gives them a talented defensive tackle who should be able to contribute as an interior pass-rusher immediately and eventually move into a starting role.

Biggest question: Should they have addressed the offensive line instead? Guard Forrest Lamp was still on the board even after the Seahawks traded back three times. McDowell is considered a talented prospect, but he had only 1.5 sacks last season. Reaching for positional needs can lead to mistakes, but it's fair to wonder if the Seahawks could have waited until later in the draft to add a defensive tackle.

-- Sheil Kapadia

Budda Baker, S, Washington | Highlights

Why they did it: Arizona lost Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger in free agency, but adding Baker will give the Cardinals another versatile option -- the type of safety they covet. Baker is small -- 5-foot-9, 195 pounds -- but he's able to play deep safety as well as play in the slot in sub packages.

Biggest question: The immediate question surrounding Baker in Arizona's defense will be how well he'll adjust to being a multidimensional safety at the NFL level. There are questions about his hitting ability, but if Tyrann Mathieu remains healthy, where and how Baker will fit on the field remains to be seen.

-- Josh Weinfuss

Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina | Highlights

Why they did it: Coach Sean McDermott said he would be lying if Bills wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan's familiarity with Jones did not help in making this pick. McGeoghan was Jones' position coach last season at East Carolina. The Bills had a need for a No. 2 receiver after losing Robert Woods in free agency. Jones is not a lock to fill that spot immediately, but he will at least compete with free-agent additions Andre Holmes and Philly Brown for a role.

Biggest question: The Bills felt the ranks of wide receivers were thinning as the second round began, which prompted them to trade picks 44 and 91 for 37 and the Rams' fifth-round selection (No. 149). However, giving up the third-round pick could prove a steep price to move up only eight spots for Jones.

-- Mike Rodak

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky | Highlights

Why they did it: The Chargers had trouble keeping quarterback Philip Rivers upright last season and Lamp should help in that regard. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said the team will have an open competition at all three interior offensive line positions, and Lamp could start at any of those three spots. Lamp also has enough athleticism to play tackle at the next level.

Biggest question: Lamp did not play against top-level competition while competing for the Hilltoppers, so how he transitions to the NFL could be an issue. At 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, with shorter arms, how he handles taller, quicker pass rushers inside also is something to watch as Lamp transitions to the NFL.

-- Eric Williams

Marcus Maye, S, Florida | Highlights

Why they did it: They don't believe in Calvin Pryor, a former first-round pick entering the final year of his rookie contract. By picking safeties in the first and second round -- Jamal Adams and Maye -- the Jets almost certainly will trade (unlikely) or release Pryor. Injured Marcus Gilchrist also is on thin ice. Maye is a versatile player who can play strong and free safety, even some slot corner. By picking two defensive backs, the Jets confirmed what the entire world knew last season: The secondary was a train wreck.

Biggest question: Frankly, this seems like overkill. General manager Mike Maccagnan shouldve used the pick on an offensive skill-position player, not another safety. They still have a glaring need at tight end. On the positive side, at least they didn't waste a pick on another quarterback project.

-- Rich Cimini

Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State | Highlights

Why they did it: Samuel is a playmaker and the Panthers are looking for players to take the pressure off quarterback Cam Newton as this offense evolves. Much like first-round pick Christian McCaffrey, Samuel is versatile, a jack-of-all trades. He was the only player in college football during the 2016 season to record at least 700 yards rushing and receiving. He also adds speed to an offense in need of that after losing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. in free agency. Samuel ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds.

Biggest question: His size (5-11, 197) and exactly where he fits in. He'll probably compete immediately for the slot receiver spot and replace another former Ohio State product, Philly Brown, who wasn't re-signed. He hasn't always proven to have the best hands, but that's something the Panthers can teach.

-- David Newton

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State | Highlights

Why they did it: The Vikings have shifted their philosophy at the running back position, and Dalvin Cook comes to the team as the kind of back who can fit in Pat Shurmur's offense as a receiving option out of the backfield. The Vikings' offense is short on playmakers, and Cook could provide a big-play option for a team that sorely needs them.

Biggest question: He slipped out of the first round because of off-field concerns, and was arrested in 2015 on misdemeanor battery charges, though he was found not guilty. He fumbled 13 times at Florida State, and had a history of injuries in college.

-- Ben Goessling