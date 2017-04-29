Where every quarterback was picked in the NFL draft

Is there a franchise quarterback to be found in the 2017 NFL draft class? That has yet to be determined, but NFL teams took invested in 10 quarterbacks, beginning with the second overall pick in the draft all the way down to Mr. Irrelevant.

Here's a look at where each quarterback was taken:

Round 1, No. 2 overall: Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina

How he fits: The Bears traded up one spot and now hope that they have found their quarterback of the future. This ends up being a good landing spot for Trubisky, who was a one-year starter (13 total starts) at North Carolina and lacks ideal experience. He should have time to develop his game after Chicago signed QB Mike Glennon in free agency. -- Kevin Weidl

Acquired in trade with San Francisco

Round 1, No. 10 overall: Patrick Mahomes II, Texas Tech

How he fits: This is an ideal spot for Mahomes, who has arguably the best physical skill set of any quarterback in the class but needs a lot of refining mechanically. Mahomes should be given time to sit and develop behind Alex Smith while getting tutored by Andy Reid, who has a long track record of developing quarterbacks. -- Kevin Weidl

Acquired in trade with Buffalo

Round 1, No. 12 overall: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

How he fits: After Cleveland took the Brock Osweiler contract off their hands, the Texans continue to get help from the Browns by trading up with them in hopes of finding their franchise quarterback. This is a good fit for Watson, who will get tutored by Bill O'Brien and will have a stingy defense to lean on if forced to play early. -- Kevin Weidl

Acquired in trade with Cleveland via Philadelphia

Round 2, 52 overall: DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

How he fits: Drafting a quarterback in the first round hasn't exactly worked out for the Browns. The four they selected in the first round since 1999 -- Tim Couch, Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel -- were a combined 32-67 with Cleveland. Taking one in the second round reduces the risk to some degree, and if head coach Hue Jackson and quarterbacks coach David Lee can unlock his potential, Kizer is a steal here. Of course, that's if they get him to realize his considerable upside. -- Steve Muench

Acquired in trade with Tennessee

Round 3, 87th overall: Davis Webb, California

How he fits: Eli Manning is 36 years old, and while the Giants signed Geno Smith to a one-year deal and still have Ryan Nassib, they don't seem to be the heir apparent. Taking Webb now allows head coach Ben McAdoo and his staff time to help the quarterback transition from the Air Raid offense he played in to a pro-style offense. -- Steve Muench

Round 3, 104th overall: C.J. Beathard, Iowa

How he fits: New general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't target a quarterback ready to make an early contribution in the first two rounds, but they get a developmental prospect in Beathard here. -- Steve Muench

Round 4, 135th overall: Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee

How he fits: Ben Roethlisberger (35 years old) considered retiring for several months, and while backup Landry Jones re-signed for two years, he hasn't shown enough to be considered the heir apparent. Dobbs has the tools and intangibles to develop into an effective starter in time. With Roethlisberger and Jones ahead of him, Dobbs has time to learn the offense and improve his lower-body mechanics. -- Steve Muench

Round 5, 171st overall: Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh

How he fits: Tyrod Taylor took a pay cut and restructured his contract, plus he's coming off offseason groin surgery. Peterman has the tools and intangibles to compete for the backup job and potentially become the Bills' starter later in his career. -- Steve Muench

Acquired in trade with Dallas

Round 6, 215th overall: Brad Kaaya, Miami

How he fits: Kaaya won't threaten Matthew Stafford's starting job, but he's going to push Jake Rudock hard. It'll be one of the more anticipated battles in camp. Kaaya could have gone on Friday night but lasted all the way to the late sixth round. How fast he's able to pick up Detroit's offensive system will be the key to whether he's able to beat Rudock out. His NFL.com player comparison is Cleveland's Cody Kessler. -- Michael Rothstein

Acquired in trade with New England

Round 7, 253rd overall: Chad Kelly, Ole Miss

What it means: Kelly is looking at a developmental year as he continues to recover from his injury. The Broncos will allow him to get settled in in the year to come and get his off-the-field house in order as he begins his professional career. Eventually John Elway wants things to be as competitive as possible at quarterback, and getting a player like Kelly into the mix -- a 4,042-yard passer in 2015 -- will do just that in 2018. -- Jeff Legwold