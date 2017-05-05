Want to broadcast NFL games? Play QB first

Stephen A. doesn't believe Jay Cutler deserves a FOX broadcasting job and says Tony Romo will be more appealing as a broadcaster, saying he was a better quarterback, more likeable and easier to look at. (1:29)

How powerful is the public allure of quarterbacks? They can be boorish, underachieving grouches for most of their pro careers and still find a soft landing in retirement as a broadcaster.

In related news, Jay Cutler will join Fox Sports as a game analyst for the 2017 season, per an announcement Friday from the network. Cutler's appointment comes after CBS hired Tony Romo as its No. 1 analyst, replacing Phil Simms, who will join Boomer Esiason on "The NFL Today" pregame show.

By my count there could be seven quarterbacks in the Fox and CBS broadcast booths this season, pending the networks' final and unannounced configurations: Romo, Cutler, Troy Aikman, Dan Fouts, Rich Gannon, Trent Green and Steve Beuerlein. Another six will help comprise the pregame panels on either Fox, CBS or ESPN: Esiason, Simms, Terry Bradshaw, Steve Young, Kurt Warner and Matt Hasselback. In total, quarterbacks represent just under half of all retired players turned broadcasters.

Reasonable people could question why Cutler would be appealing in a medium where likability presumably is important. During his career, of course, Cutler didn't seem to care what the public thought of him. His hiring is instructive in understanding the roots of the quarterback fascination.

Let's take a closer look.

1. In a sport of helmeted and largely nameless faces, quarterbacks represent an outsized proportion of the game's stars. They are semi-celebrities and their personal lives are fodder for TMZ and print magazines. That's especially true when they date or marry other celebrities -- Cutler married MTV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013 -- and elevates their name recognition for television.

2. The nature of their position in theory makes them most qualified to analyze all aspects of the game. Quarterbacks who have played more than a few years know multiple offensive schemes and route trees. They were probably in position to make line calls at some point, depending on their coach's system. They should know most blitz schemes and, of course, every coverage imaginable. If they've been paying attention and retain most of what they've learned, they can offer across-the-board insight that others cannot.

3. Recently retired players such as Cutler and Romo have another advantage: They should be intimately familiar with current personnel. Cutler's preparation to play the Green Bay Packers, for instance, would have included an assessment of the tendencies and talent level of their defensive backs. If he's willing, Cutler could share rare and valuable insight into how a quarterback could attack them.

4. Quarterbacks have more media training than any other player, by the nature of their popularity and demand. This doesn't necessarily impact how articulate they are, but it does familiarize them with what fans (through reporters) want to know about. Cutler's disdain for boiler-plate questions during his career will require a reconciliation of sorts.

This is not to pick on Cutler. The truth is that he has the profile -- celebrity connections, the position he played and plenty of practice -- that fits what broadcasters across the country target for football analysis. He might have crafted a surly public personality, but those who have been around him know he can be insightful and delightfully sarcastic when he wants to be.

There is no doubt Cutler has a chance to be a unique and successful broadcaster. It's probably also true that he wouldn't have gotten the chance had he not played quarterback. So it goes.