Chargers, Mike Williams agree to four-year deal

SAN DIEGO -- Looking to avoid the drama experienced last season with the contractual impasse of Joey Bosa during his rookie season, the Los Angeles Chargers signed this year’s first-round selection, Mike Williams, to a four-year deal on Thursday, the team announced.

Selected No. 7 overall in this year’s draft, the Clemson product was shown in a video signing his contract via the team’s Twitter page. Williams is the eighth first-round selection from this year’s draft class to sign a contact, agreeing to terms on a fully guaranteed deal worth about $20 million.

“I just got done signing my contract,” Williams said in the video. “I’m excited for the future, and just looking forward to getting out there and having fun.”

Selected No. 3 overall by the Chargers in last year’s draft, Bosa remained unsigned for over a month -- the longest a rookie withheld his services under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, established in 2011. The sides were at an impasse over offset language and the earlier payment of signing bonus money.

On his first day of practice after signing his deal in September, Bosa suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the first four games of the regular season. However, he finished with 10.5 sacks in 12 games, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Williams is in town for the start of rookie minicamp at Chargers Park, a three-day event that begins on Friday.