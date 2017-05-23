        <
          Where the next five Super Bowls will be played

          On Tuesday, NFL owners voted to move Super Bowl LV (2021) from Los Angeles to Tampa after heavy rain fall delayed construction of L.A.'s new stadium by a year. The league granted Los Angeles Super Bowl LVI, set to be played in 2022.

          Here's the list of where Super Bowls LII-LVI will be played:

          Super Bowl LII (2018): U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Super Bowl LIII (2019): Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

          Super Bowl LIV (2020): New Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

          Super Bowl LV (2021): Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

          Super Bowl LVI (2022): Rams' new stadium, Inglewood, California

