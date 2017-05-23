Vance Joseph: Broncos need to do 'a better job' of slowing things down

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Usually it’s the first-year coach who’s a little too hopped up for the initial 11-on-11, offense versus defense work of the offseason.

But Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph was cool, calm and collected when he discussed his team’s need to dial it back a bit.

"Even walk-throughs, it was even too fast," Joseph said. "They’re excited to be here."

A few moments later, Joseph added: "It’s a team that’s not satisfied with what happened last year … it makes my job easy when it comes to motivating this football team."

The Broncos had their first of 10 allowable OTA practices Tuesday. Those practices are part of "Phase 3" of the offseason program. According to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, practices in Phase 3 can include the first offense versus defense on-field drills of the offseason.

The players are in helmets, jerseys and shorts -- no pads -- and no intentional contact is allowed. That includes 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills.

At one point in Tuesday’s practice, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who was going for an interception, jumped over wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' back in what turned into a collision.

"I did not (expect that kind of collision)," Joseph said with a smile. "It’s against the rules; we don’t that. We want 10 practices where we get better but we don’t lose anyone. … We’re stressing staying off the ground, taking care of each other, but guys get competitive, they want to make plays. We’ve got to do a better job of that (Wednesday)."