        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Vance Joseph: Broncos need to do 'a better job' of slowing things down

          Vance Joseph said his players were excited for OTAs, but they were a little "too fast." AP Photo/David Zalubowski
          5:30 PM ET
          • Jeff LegwoldESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Covered Broncos for nine years for Denver Post and Rocky Mountain News
            • Previously covered Steelers, Bills and Titans
            • Member of Pro Football Hall of Fame Board
              of Selectors since 1999
            Follow on Twitter

          ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Usually it’s the first-year coach who’s a little too hopped up for the initial 11-on-11, offense versus defense work of the offseason.

          But Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph was cool, calm and collected when he discussed his team’s need to dial it back a bit.

          "Even walk-throughs, it was even too fast," Joseph said. "They’re excited to be here."

          A few moments later, Joseph added: "It’s a team that’s not satisfied with what happened last year … it makes my job easy when it comes to motivating this football team."

          The Broncos had their first of 10 allowable OTA practices Tuesday. Those practices are part of "Phase 3" of the offseason program. According to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, practices in Phase 3 can include the first offense versus defense on-field drills of the offseason.

          The players are in helmets, jerseys and shorts -- no pads -- and no intentional contact is allowed. That includes 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills.

          At one point in Tuesday’s practice, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who was going for an interception, jumped over wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' back in what turned into a collision.

          "I did not (expect that kind of collision)," Joseph said with a smile. "It’s against the rules; we don’t that. We want 10 practices where we get better but we don’t lose anyone. … We’re stressing staying off the ground, taking care of each other, but guys get competitive, they want to make plays. We’ve got to do a better job of that (Wednesday)."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.