Long-term deal with Cardinals gives Chandler Jones comfort of home

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The long-term deal Chandler Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March didn't just give the outside linebacker financial security. It gave him peace of mind, as well.

Jones not only knows where he'll be playing for the next five years, he won't have to listen to a barrage of questions about his playing future, like he did throughout the 2016 season.

"I don't think about anything else [besides football]," Jones said. "It's not a story. I don't have all the media asking me, 'Are you going to be here next year?' You guys know. You guys know my contract."

Jones signed a five-year deal in March that could be worth as much as $82.5 million over the lifetime of the contract, with $51 million guaranteed. He said Cardinals president Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim "were trying to work out a deal for a long time," and it was reached "toward the end of the season."

To Jones, whose 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons were third-most in the league during that span, his megadeal was a sign of validation.

"It shows a lot about the team and how they feel about you," he said. "I'm very excited. A lot of people ask you, 'Is there pressure?' I don't really believe in pressure. I want to go out here and do what I do best and that’s get after the quarterback and ice up for the next week."

From a personal standpoint, Jones said it's "great" to call Arizona home and to have the security of knowing where he'll be for the foreseeable future.

"It's a great feeling," Jones said. "It's great security to have that feeling to know that you're good and you don’t have to worry, 'Am I going to be on this team next year?' To have that home security and to just call Arizona home -- I just bought a house here -- it's great. It's great."