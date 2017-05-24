Eagles rookie Derek Barnett makes strong first impression

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Derek Barnett acquitted himself well in his first real practice as a pro.

The rookie edge rusher worked in with the first team as OTAs opened Tuesday and found himself lined up opposite Lane Johnson, who was playing left tackle in Jason Peters' absence. A nice little competition ensued (as much as one can compete in shorts, anyway) with Barnett winning one snap with a quick get-off and sudden inside spin move. Johnson walked away impressed.

"Barnett is promising. Just going against him today, he's got great lean off the edge," he said.

"He can bend the edge really well. They were comparing him to Myles Garrett in the draft. I think he bends the corner probably the best of anybody in the draft. He's a good player for us, gonna be good for us this year."

Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry started as the first-team defensive ends. Barnett often rolled in when Curry was kicked inside. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz seems to like the idea of deploying Curry as an interior pass-rusher, further increasing the chances that Barnett could see some significant playing time at defensive end this season if everything continues to go according to plan.

Some other observations from Eagles' OTAs:

Cornerback remains a real question mark for this team. The starters Tuesday were Jalen Mills -- the team's seventh-round pick last season -- and veteran Patrick Robinson -- who is on his third team in as many years. With Ron Brooks still making his way back from a ruptured quad tendon, rookie Rasul Douglas mixed in as the third corner. The Eagles can't rely on second-round pick Sidney Jones (Achilles) making a big impact this season. They'll need a strong pass-rush and a surprise contributor or two to emerge at corner in order to survive in an NFC East loaded with receiver talent.

Head coach Doug Pederson noted that the presence of new receivers coach Mike Groh has "lit a fire" under former first-round pick Nelson Agholor. Judging off Tuesday's session, you can see how the former Bears and Rams receivers coach might have that kind of effect. Groh's authoritative voice boomed over most others, particularly early as he put his new wideouts through a series of route drills. Much of his, um, encouragement was in the direction of Dorial Green-Beckham. "Stop looking at the ground! What's on the ground?" Groh shouted as Green-Beckham started his pattern with head down. This all had a new sheriff in town feel to it.