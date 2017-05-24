Broncos splitting quarterabck practice reps ... again

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch have a new head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and playbook. But fighting for the starting job until somebody wins it isn't new.

That's the same old, same old for the pair. The Broncos opened their first set of OTAs this week -- it marks the first offensive versus defensive work of the offseason -- and as far the quarterbacks were concerned, it looked a lot like last spring and summer.

"That's kind of normal to me," Siemian said. "I think it was something like that last OTAs. So you just make the most of your reps, right? You only get so many, and we don't have a whole lot of time to practice out here, in the grand scheme of things, so whatever group you're with, you've got to make the most of your reps."

Siemian won a three-quarterback battle last summer against Mark Sanchez and Lynch. Siemian went on to start 14 games, the Broncos went 8-6 in those games and he has recovered from offseason surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder to battle for the job once again.

Coach Vance Joseph has consistently said either Siemian or Lynch will be the team's starter. To that end, Joseph has carved up the offseason practices much like Gary Kubiak did with the three quarterbacks last year. They are split as evenly as possible for as long as it takes to make a decision.

"It's going to be day by day ... it's 10 OTAs so it will be five and five," Joseph said. " ... Pretty even."

Siemian took the first spin with the starters on Tuesday, while Lynch will get the bulk of the first-team work on Wednesday. That's how it will go through June, and the two can likely expect to split the work in training camp later this summer until Joseph and the rest of the coaching staff pick a starter.

"We have a long ways to go," Siemian said. "We split the reps up and I'm sure we'll continue to do that. I'm not looking too much into that. It was good to get out here regardless of what group you're with, one, two, or three. We're just making the most of our reps."

Peyton Manning's status at quarterback, because of a foot injury, was up in the air for much of the 2015 season, though, so uncertainty at quarterback barely moves the needle in the Broncos locker room. This is the third consecutive season that a discussion about who will play QB has dominated discussion in and around the team.

Sure, the players will be happy when a decision gets made, but they're all learning Mike McCoy's offense right now and as wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has put it, "when (the coaches) say who the starter is, we know we can win with that guy."

The Broncos are working this all out with what is likely the most youthful depth chart at the position in the league. Siemian, as he enters his third season, is suddenly the old sage with Lynch in his second year to go with two rookies in Chad Kelly and Kyle Sloter.

Siemian and Lynch both want to win and likely both will believe they deserve to win along the way.

"I think I've said before, we're both kind of grown-ups about it and we help each other out, and at the end of the day the best guy for the Denver Broncos is going to play," Siemian said.