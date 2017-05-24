Martellus Bennett's reading list: From 'Harry Potter' to 'The Hitchhikers' Guide'

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Martellus Bennett is a bookworm.

So what does the Green Bay Packers tight end read?

“I don’t like real stuff,” Bennett said. “I like to live in fantastical adventures.”

The topic of reading came up several times during his first session with reporters since he signed with the Packers as a free agent this offseason. Following Tuesday’s OTA practice, Bennett talked about books several different times. He said he discusses books with his new teammates as a way of getting to know them better, listens to audio books when he drives back and forth from his permanent home in the Chicago area to Green Bay for offseason workouts and also writes stories for children under his company called “Imagination Agency.”

Bennett was more than happy to share what’s on his reading list.

“I love Harry Potter,” Bennett said. “I just finished Hitchhikers’ Guide to the Galaxy, which was phenomenal, and then I think next I’m going to do The Restaurant at the End of the Universe.

“I like a lot of philosophy, I like Malcolm Gladwell, Eckhart Tolle, Paulo Coelho, I don’t know how to say his name. ‘The Alchemist’ is a great book. I mean, those are classics. But then I also love whether it’s ‘Ophelia and The Marvelous Boy,’ which is a great book. I usually read fiction. Because fiction is not true, which always confused me because non-fiction, it seems like it should be the other way around. But I write fiction, so I read fiction. It’s good for me. I mean, the creative adult is the kid who survived.”