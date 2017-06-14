Updating the QB market: Colin Kaepernick's the best one left

Apparently Austin Davis signing with the Seattle Seahawks was not the breaking point for Colin Kaepernick’s puzzling unemployment.

This week, the New Orleans Saints saw the Seahawks’ nondescript quarterback signing and raised them Ryan Nassib, the 21st passer to sign a veteran deal this offseason.

This is the summer reality for Kaepernick and other QBs resigned to fates as backups or third-stringers: Barring injury or epiphany, teams aren’t eager to spend more than the vet minimum. Davis just signed a $775,000 deal, and Nassib might beat that total, if barely.

Many unsigned quarterbacks would welcome such a deal, which begs the question: Will this get even worse for Kaepernick?

If the internet didn’t explode when Davis or Nassib signed, it might when Dan Orlovsky or Zach Mettenberger do.

Colin Kaepernick is still without a team for the upcoming season. Paul Kitagaki Jr/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

About a dozen quarterbacks remain on the market -- many of whom have started one or more NFL games -- yet jobs are scarce. Most teams have at least a reasonable backup option. Seven quarterbacks went in the first four rounds in April’s draft.

Some teams are rolling with four quarterbacks (hello, Bills!). Some teams have nothing but backups (hello, Jets!). Plans have been formed.

At least Kaepnernick has two things going for him: He’s clearly the best player in the remaining crop, and a lot can happen from now until the end of training camp, when teams decide whether they need reinforcements. The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions are among teams that could use a new arm for depth.

Here’s a multi-tiered breakdown of the existing quarterback market, and how it affects you know who.

Quarterbacks who have signed this offseason: Mike Glennon, Brian Hoyer, Josh McCown, Landry Jones, Geno Smith, Blaine Gabbert, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Matt Barkley, Ryan Fitzpatrick, T.J. Yates, Case Keenum, Austin Davis, Ryan Nassib, Matt McGloin, E.J. Manuel, Aaron Murray, David Fales, Kellen Moore, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson.

However you feel about Kaepernick, there’s little debate he’s better than at least a few on this list.

Fair or not, several NFL coaches asked about Kaepernick say they either don’t like his game outright, don’t like his fit in their system or feel he’s not quite good enough to offset the proverbial ‘distraction’ buzz word thrown around in NFL circles.

There might be more to it than that, of course. And Kaepernick’s negotiations with teams haven’t been made public. But many names on that list generated news value for reasons other than their on-field merit.

Top options available: Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III, Shaun Hill, Dan Orlovsky

How will things shake out?: Texts with several high-level personnel evaluators paint a clear picture.

Kaepernick is the best option in this crop.

Three of four executives said, if seeking a backup, they would choose Kaepernick from the remaining talent pool. One voted for Griffin III.

“Kap, Hill, Orlovsky, RG3,” prioritized one AFC exec.

Another from the NFC said he wouldn’t sign Griffin III “under any circumstances.”

“Of the remaining (three), Kaepernick is the most physically gifted and would likely be the choice, but not until I worked him out and had him in for a physical,” the NFC exec said.

It’s still unclear whether Kaepernick has actually worked out for a team. His session with Seattle late last month was classified as a meeting.

Two backups to watch are Dallas’ Kellen Moore and Detroit’s Jake Rudock. They are not proven commodities, and if they struggle in camp, perhaps the Cowboys or Lions will consider their options.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has said Griffin III was on the team’s radar, but otherwise his market has been chilly at best. Last year’s shoulder injury cost Griffin III 11 games and, it seems, any momentum that existed.

The Vikings considered bringing Hill back before signing Case Keenum, but time is working against him. He turned 37 in January. Orlovsky is no longer running out of end zones, but with 47 passing attempts in five seasons, he might be running out of chances.

Camp journeymen: Thad Lewis, Zach Mettenberger, Christian Ponder

First-round picks tend to get more follow-up calls than most, which is why Ponder could find a training camp home on a tryout basis.

Lewis has played for six teams in six years and was the 49ers’ No. 3 for part of last year. He’s still capable of filling a preseason role that could turn into something more.

Mettenberger never quite fulfilled the promise he showed as a rookie in Tennessee, but here’s to guessing he’ll get one more chance somewhere. He’s 25 and has a big arm, which is worth a camp appearance despite fading out quietly in Pittsburgh.

Semi-retired emergency QBs: Bruce Gradkowski, Charlie Whitehurst

Whitehurst’s beautiful locks have flown onto NFL fields in three of the last four seasons. What’s one more?

Gradkowski has spent the last two years on Injured Reserve with various ailments, and Pittsburgh deciding to move on could signify the end for the former Mid-American Conference star who carved out a nice NFL career.

Outside looking in: Keith Wenning, Sean Renfree.

Doesn’t appear to be much traction here.

QB you haven’t seen the last of…: Johnny Manziel

At least on Instagram. And maybe the NFL. Manziel’s reps have been quiet about his football future, but sustained sobriety and a re-dedication to the sport might prove it’s not too late for at least a tryout.

QB out of the bullpen and back on the NFL market: Tim Tebow

Nah, just playin’.