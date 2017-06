Tracking NFL training camp dates for all 32 teams

Packers players riding fans' bikes to and from practice is a training camp tradition in Green Bay. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

NFL training camps will open across the league in late July, except for the Dallas Cowboys, who will be the first team in camp on July 17. ESPN.com will update this list with more camp dates as they become available.

Rookie reporting date : July 21

Veteran reporting date : July 21

First practice : July 22

Site : University of Phoenix Stadium

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Rookie reporting date : July 26

Veteran reporting date : July 26

First practice : July 27

Site : St. John Fisher College

Location: Pittsford, New York

Rookies : July 26

Veterans : July 26

First practice : July 28

Site : Olivet Nazarene University

Location: Bourbonnais, Illinois

Rookies : July 23 (tentative)

Veterans : July 26 (tentative)

First practice : July 27 (tentative)

Site : Cleveland Browns team facility

Location: Berea, Ohio

Rookies : July 17 at The Star

Veterans : July 22

First practice : July 24

Site : River Ridge Residence Inn

Location: Oxnard, California

Rookies : July 26

Veterans : July 26

First practice : July 27

Site : Ray Nitschke Field (practice)/St. Norbert College (dorms/meetings)

Location: Green Bay, Wis./De Pere, Wis.

Rookie reporting date : July 25

Veteran reporting date : July 25

First practice : July 26

Site : The Greenbrier

Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Rookies : July 24

Veterans : July 27

First practice : July 28

Site : Missouri Western State University

Location: St. Joseph, Missouri

Rookies : July 26

Veterans : July 28

First practice : July 29

Site : UC Irvine

Location: Irvine, California

Rookies : July 28

Veterans : July 28

First practice : July 29

Site : Atlantic Health Training Center

Location: Florham Park, N.J.

Rookies : July 27

Veterans : July 27

First practice : July 28

Site : Chuck Noll Field, St. Vincent College

Location: Latrobe, Pa.

Rookies : July 24

Veterans : July 26

First practice : July 27

Site : NovaCare Complex

Location: Philadelphia

Rookies : July 26

Veterans : July 27

First practice : July 28

Site : Levi’s Stadium/SAP training facility

Location: Santa Clara, Calif.

Rookies : July 28

Veterans : July 28

First practice : July 29

Site : Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Location: Renton, Washington