How Derek Carr's potential new deal could impact Ryan, Stafford, Garoppolo, Brees, Cousins

The Oakland Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr are close to finalizing a deal that would pay Carr about $25 million per year. NFL Nation reporters weigh in on how Carr's new deal might impact negotiations with quarterbacks who could get new contracts in the very near future.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: The reigning MVP is one of 11 NFL QBs averaging more than $20 million per year and one of nine with $50 million-plus guaranteed in their contracts. With Carr on the verge of a deal that would top the one given to the Colts' Andrew Luck ($24.594 million), it will be interesting to see what's next for Ryan, 32, who is coming off his best season. Ryan has two years left on his current deal, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Ryan "needs to be compensated well, and he will be." -- Vaughn McClure

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions: Carr's expected new deal puts Stafford in position to become the league's highest-paid player whenever he agrees to an extension. When I asked Lions president Rod Wood on Tuesday if he'd be comfortable making Stafford the league's highest-paid player, he told me he's "comfortable getting a deal done" with Stafford. He added that if Stafford is the highest-paid, that would be the case only until the next high-level QB is up for an extension. -- Michael Rothstein

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford might be able to point to Derek Carr's deal in his negotiations and become the highest-paid player in the NFL. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots: Carr's expected extension provides a ballpark of what a young, up-and-coming quarterback might expect on the open market. The Patriots' Garoppolo, who is scheduled for unrestricted free agency after the season, likely wouldn't be able to command that much money because he doesn't have the same NFL on-field track record as Carr. But a deal in a range between Chicago's Mike Glennon ($19 million guaranteed) and Carr appears to be the ballpark for Garoppolo in an open-market situation. Meanwhile, Carr's extension reinforces how fortunate the Patriots are to have Tom Brady under a reasonable pact: a $14 million cap charge in 2017 and then a $22 million cap charge in both 2018 and 2019. -- Mike Reiss

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints: Carr's potential new deal shouldn't dramatically affect Brees' next contract because he is already in that financial ballpark -- and because he and the Saints appear to be operating in the mode of one-year deals. Brees, 38, signed a one-year extension worth $24.25 million during Week 1 of last season, after the Saints balked at a long-term commitment. It's quite possible the same thing will happen again this year -- or maybe they'll even be content to wait until after the season -- because Brees has made it clear he wants to stay in New Orleans, and neither side appears to be pressing to get a new deal done. -- Mike Triplett

Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins: Carr's deal certainly raises the bar, but it's one the Redskins were unlikely to hit anyway. And Cousins' goal hasn't been to become the highest-paid passer, but rather to be paid commensurate with his leverage, starting at his franchise tag number of $23.9 million. If the Redskins hit that, with the right guarantees, there is a shot it could lead to a deal -- regardless of Carr's average salary figure. – John Keim