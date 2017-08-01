Hot wheels: The best rides at NFL training camps

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis gives Jeff Darlington an inside look at the dune buggy he drove to training camp. (1:06)

From bikes to Teslas to fire trucks to mom, NFL players rolled through the first week of training camp with fun, speed and power.

Antonio Brown always makes a grand entrance, and he didn't disappoint this year as he once again arrived in a Rolls Royce. But this one had a classic twist.

Antonio Brown bringing the show to training camp, classic style. pic.twitter.com/GQGcIwEDxi — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017

Not to be outdone, Pittsburgh Steelers teammate James Harrison pulled up with plenty of bells and whistles.

The full Harrison fire truck interview pic.twitter.com/ORoIxrHtMM — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017

Tradition ruled the day in Wisconsin as Green Bay Packers players rode bikes with young fans to and from practice.

A Packers training camp tradition: players riding kids' bikes to and from practice. Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis had a slightly faster mode of transportation in his Slingshot.

Colts CB Vontae Davis arrives to training camp in a Slingshot in honor of former Colt Reggie Wayne, who often arrived to training camp in style Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer

The Carolina Panthers displayed an eclectic variety of wheels.

There was the three-wheeler used by Cam Newton ...

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stops on his three-wheeler to pose for a picture and sign an autograph after practice. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

the fire-breathing dragon on the truck driven by Fozzy Whittaker ...

Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker appears to have a fire-breathing dragon on the side of his ride to training camp. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

and the "Duck Car" driven by former Oregon star Jonathan Stewart.

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart called this his "Duck" car when he arrived at training camp. The former Oregon star meant it. Notice all the detail "Duck" detail. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer 0:18 Stewart shows off his Oregon Duck-themed car

Meanwhile, Curtis Samuel found a reliable ride as he was dropped off by his mom.

DeSean Jackson bonded with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate when he made an airport pick-up of Mike Evans in this slick ride.

How's the chemistry going with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson? Jackson picked Evans up at the airport this morning and they rolled up to camp in Jackson's Ferrari. (Photo courtesy of the Buccaneers) Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Chicago Bears center Eric Kush looked like he was missing a friend as he pedaled through camp with one seat empty.

Time for some camp photos. pic.twitter.com/5HdsYED2Yt — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) July 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Bears punter Pat O'Donnell seems to be doing OK for himself.

Pat O'Donnell's car. Must be nice to be the punter. pic.twitter.com/Q44E5tBkCS — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) July 26, 2017

Linebacker Connor Barwin upstaged other cars in the Los Angeles Rams parking lot with his Tesla SUV.

Connor Barwin has arrived in his Tesla. pic.twitter.com/gGOPkibqnP — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 28, 2017

Miami Dolphins WRs coach Shawn Jefferson will never have trouble finding his truck in a lot.

Seen in parking lot at Dolphins training camp: This over-large truck belonging to WRs coach Shawn Jefferson. There are other cars in the lot that could fit in its bed. Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick's fancy ride features doors that swing up.

Lions RB Theo Riddick shows up in his slick BMW with side-opening doors for training camp. Riddick is coming off wrist surgery. Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer

And Julius Peppers didn't bother finding a fancy car. The 15-year veteran simply made a phone call to a car service.