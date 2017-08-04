Everything you need to know about the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Look back at the careers of some of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's newest members. (1:27)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 will be formally enshrined Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

The seven-member class includes one contributor, one seniors selection and five modern-era selections. All seven were chosen from a list of finalists at the meeting of the Hall’s Board of Selectors the day before Super Bowl LI.

Here’s a quick look at enshrinees:

Seniors selection: Safety Kenny Easley

Kenny Easley was a five-time Pro Bowler and named All-Pro four times. Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Team: Seattle Seahawks (1981-87)

Presenter: High school coach Tommy Rhodes

Easley was the Seahawks’ first-round pick in 1981 and was the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Easley’s career was cut short by kidney problems. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1984 and was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 1980s. A safety with a full résumé as both a tackler and playmaker, he finished his career with 32 interceptions in 89 games, including a seven-interception season in 1983.

Contributor: Jerry Jones

The Cowboys have won three Super Bowls since Jerry Jones purchased the team. Mike Fuentes/ZUMA

President and general manager, Dallas Cowboys (1989-present)

Presenter: Wife Gene Jones

Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989. His teams have won 10 division titles, including the NFC East crown in 2016, and three Super Bowls. The three championships came in the first seven years he owned the team. Jones is considered a leading voice among the league’s power brokers, and he consistently has pushed the NFL's efforts off the field in terms of marketing and global reach.

MODERN-ERA INDUCTEES

Kicker Morten Andersen

Morten Andersen played in more games (382) and scored more points (2,544) than any player in NFL history. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Teams: New Orleans Saints (1982-94), Atlanta Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-07), New York Giants (2001), Kansas City Chiefs (2002-03), Minnesota Vikings (2004)

Presenter: Son Sebastian Andersen

A fourth-round pick in the 1982 draft, Andersen is among a rare group of players who have been named to two All-Decade teams -- the 1980s and 1990s. He remains the league’s all-time scoring leader with 2,544 points, and the leader in games played at 382. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and holds the record for career field goals made (565).

Running back Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis is the Broncos' all-time leading rusher and has a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP to his credit. AP Photo/Ed Reinke

Team: Denver Broncos (1995-2001)

Presenter: Agent Neil Schwartz

Davis’ career was cut short by knee injuries, but his résumé is far more about quality than quantity. A sixth-round pick in 1995, Davis is one of two backs in league history -- Jim Brown is the other -- to average more than 100 yards rushing per game in the regular season and postseason combined. His 142.5-yard average per game rushing in the postseason is a record for running backs with at least five appearances. He won a league MVP award (1998) and Super Bowl MVP award (Super Bowl XXXII) and remains the Broncos’ all-time leading rusher.

Defensive end Jason Taylor

Jason Taylor's 139.5 career sacks rank seventh all time. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Teams: Miami Dolphins (1997-2007, 2009), Washington Redskins (2008), New York Jets (2010)

Presenter: Former coach Jimmy Johnson

Taylor was selected for enshrinement in his first year of eligibility. He had six seasons of at least 10 sacks and his 139.5 career sacks rank seventh all time. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was the league sacks leader in 2002 with 18.5. He was voted to the league’s All-Decade team of the 2000s.

Running back LaDainian Tomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson's 18,456 total yards from scrimmage are fifth most in NFL history. Christopher Hanewinckel/US Presswire

Teams: San Diego Chargers (2001-09), New York Jets (2010-11)

Presenter: Former teammate Lorenzo Neal

Tomlinson was selected for enshrinement in his first year of eligibility. He had seven seasons of at least 1,200 rushing yards and his career total of 13,684 yards ranks fifth all time. He was a four-time first-team All-Pro pick and was selected to five Pro Bowls.

Quarterback Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner won two league MVPs and was MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV. AP Photo/Eric Drotter

Teams: St. Louis Rams (1998-2003), New York Giants (2004), Arizona Cardinals (2005-09)

Presenter: Wife Brenda

Warner originally was signed in 1994 as an undrafted rookie by the Green Bay Packers. He was released that same year and began his improbable journey from the aisles of a Hy-Vee grocery store to the Arena Football League to NFL Europe to being a two-time league MVP to being a Super Bowl MVP. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, with three seasons of at least 30 touchdown passes. The leader of the "Greatest Show on Turf," Warner threw for a Super Bowl-record 414 yards in the Rams’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

