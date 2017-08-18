NFL players who protested during the national anthem in Week 2 of the preseason

Several NFL players continued their national anthem protests during Week 2 of the preseason. The protests against what several players believe to be social injustice were started last season by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains an unsigned free agent. Here are the players who protested in Week 2:

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest by raising a fist over his head prior to the Eagles' home game against the Buffalo Bills. In an apparent show of support, defensive end Chris Long kept his hand on Jenkins’ back for the entire playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner." Then Long gave Jenkins a pat on the shoulder pads and a hug when the song was over. Cornerback Ron Brooks was also seen taking a knee during the anthem. Brooks joined Jenkins in raising a fist for multiple weeks last season before being sidelined with a ruptured quad tendon. -- Tim McManus

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sits on the bench during the national anthem before Friday's preseason game. AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks: For the second straight week, Michael Bennett sat for the national anthem. Seahawks center Justin Britt stood next to Bennett with his hand on Bennett’s right shoulder, and the two hugged after the anthem. Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane stood facing Bennett with his back to the flag and the field.-- Sheil Kapadia

This post will be updated throughout this week's slate of games.