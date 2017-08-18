NFL players who protested during the national anthem this preseason

Several NFL players continued their national anthem protests during the 2017 preseason. The protests against what several players believe to be social injustice were started last season by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains an unsigned free agent. Here are the players who protested:

Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest by raising a fist over his head prior to the Eagles' home game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Defensive end Chris Long, as he did last week prior to the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, kept his hand on Jenkins' back for the entire playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and then Long gave him a hug when the song was over in a show of support. Safety Rodney McLeod put a hand on Jenkins' shoulder as well. Cornerback Ron Brooks took a knee during the anthem for a second straight week. "Especially after Charlottesville, I couldn't not do anything," he said this week. Brooks joined Jenkins in raising a fist for multiple weeks last season before being sidelined with a ruptured quad tendon. He said he decided to take a knee rather than put a fist in the air because he believes it will offend less people, allowing more focus to be on the issue of social injustice rather than the form of protest. He told ESPN that he plans on demonstrating every week this season.

Week 2

Cleveland Browns: Eleven Cleveland Browns players took a knee in a circle during the national anthem before Monday’s preseason game. While the group knelt behind the bench in front of the Gatorade buckets, several other players stood nearby and put their hands on a kneeling teammate’s shoulder in support.

Those who took a knee were tight end Seth DeValve, running backs Duke Johnson Jr. and Terrence Magee, safeties Jabrill Peppers and Calvin Pryor, cornerback Jamar Taylor, receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis, linebackers Christian Kirksey and Jamie Collins, and running back Isaiah Crowell (who was not in uniform).

Those who stood nearby were punter Britton Colquitt (who also had his hand on his heart), cornerback Jason McCourty, quarterback DeShone Kizer, defensive tackle Trevon Coley and offensive tackle Shon Coleman.

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest by raising a fist over his head prior to the Eagles' home game against the Buffalo Bills. In an apparent show of support, defensive end Chris Long kept his hand on Jenkins’ back for the entire playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner." Then Long gave Jenkins a pat on the shoulder pads and a hug when the song was over. Cornerback Ron Brooks was also seen taking a knee during the anthem. Brooks joined Jenkins in raising a fist for multiple weeks last season before being sidelined with a ruptured quad tendon. -- Tim McManus

Los Angeles Rams: Outside linebacker Robert Quinn raised his fist in the air during the national anthem Saturday, as he did in the first preseason game and throughout the 2016 regular season. Quinn spoke to new Rams coach Sean McVay about his intent beforehand, saying he wanted to express himself while respecting McVay's wishes that everybody stand. "It's not just a stance, but an appreciation to ancestors who made a way for, and gave opportunities for, me and others that came along the way," Quinn told reporters earlier this week. "It's more of an appreciation than a stance, that not all has been forgotten." -- Alden Gonzalez

For the second preseason game this season, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

Oakland Raiders: Quarterback Derek Carr put his right hand on defensive end Khalil Mack's left shoulder during the national anthem before the Raiders' exhibition home opener against the Rams on Saturday night. Also, a week after remaining seated on a cooler in Arizona, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch again stayed seated. Plus, Raiders rookie safety Shalom Luani took a knee at the beginning of the anthem. -- Paul Gutierrez

Seattle Seahawks: For the second straight week, Michael Bennett sat for the national anthem. Seahawks center Justin Britt stood next to Bennett with his hand on Bennett’s right shoulder, and the two hugged after the anthem. Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane stood facing Bennett with his back to the flag and the field.-- Sheil Kapadia

Tennessee Titans: Following the national anthem sung before the Titans' game against the visiting Panthers on Saturday, defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and linebacker Wesley Woodyard raised their firsts in the air. Both Casey and Woodyard did the same last season.-- Cameron Wolfe

Buffalo Bills: Bills offensive lineman Cameron Jefferson raised his fist during the anthem before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Jefferson said he was inspired to raise his fist after looking across the field at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins doing the same during Thursday’s anthem. Bills coach Sean McDermott said Sunday he respects Jefferson's decision. "What I want all of our players to understand is we are going to support them, No. 1," McDermott said. "Everyone obviously has their view on things. I think the key word here is respect. We respect Cam’s opinion, we respect and acknowledge what’s going on. ... Respect the situation, respect the communication end of things moving forward, and then respect the process of what’s going on in this country and in this world."-- Mike Rodak

Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest of social injustice Thursday by raising a fist over his head during the playing of the national anthem before the team's preseason home game against the Buffalo Bills. In a show of support, defensive end Chris Long kept his hand on Jenkins' back for the entire playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," then gave Jenkins a pat on the shoulder pads and a hug when the song was over. -- Tim McManus

Los Angeles Rams: Outside linebacker Robert Quinn raised his fist in the air during the national anthem, as he did throughout the 2016 regular season. -- Alden Gonzalez

Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch appeared to stage a silent protest in his return to the NFL, as the Oakland Raiders running back remained seated during the national anthem prior to the team's 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Photos show Lynch, who suited up but did not play, sitting on a cooler while holding a banana during the anthem. -- Paul Gutierrez

Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat with a towel over his head during the national anthem on Sunday before his team took on the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason opener for both teams at the StubHub Center.

Bennett's action came a day after his former teammate, running back Marshawn Lynch, did something similar before the Oakland Raiders' exhibition opener on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. -- Sheil Kapadia