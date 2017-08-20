The biggest injuries from NFL preseason Week 2

We saw more established veterans on the field during Week 2 of the preseason, as coaches got more serious about sneaking in game-speed repetitions for even their best players. Fortunately for them, however, the league-wide shift did not appear to generate a proportionate rise in injuries.

Here are the most important injuries that have occurred so far in the second week of preseason games. The list will be updated as necessary to account for the three remaining contests, two on Sunday and one on Monday night, as well as any new news that arises.

LT George Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Injury: Torn ACL in right knee

Prognosis: He will miss the season. It's a major blow to the Seahawks, who have been trying for years to elevate their line play and were counting on Fant to make a big jump in his second year as a starter. Fant had gained 25 pounds in the offseason and was having a praise-filled training camp. Finding a replacement left tackle in August is a tough task. The Seahawks will look at second-year player Rees Odhiambo and could also slide over left guard Luke Joeckel.

S Shawn Williams, Cincinnati Bengals

Injury: Dislocated right elbow

Prognosis: Williams will miss time, but not necessarily the season, after suffering what the Bengals website reported was a dislocation. According to the site, the window for his missed time could be four to six weeks. Williams was locked in as a starter and has been replaced at least for now by backup Derron Smith. The injury further depleted the Bengals' safety position, which currently has just three healthy players.

WR T.J. Jones, Detroit Lions

Injury: Hamstring

Prognosis: Jones didn't return after suffering the injury Saturday night, and the Lions didn't update his condition beyond that. But a leg muscle injury to a receiver is always worth monitoring closely, especially for a player who is expected to play a significant role. Without Jones, the Lions would be looking at rookie Kenny Golladay as their No. 3 receiver alongside Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.

WR Rod Streater, Buffalo Bills

Injury: Left leg/foot

Prognosis: Streater left Thursday night's game on a cart after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of the Bills' game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His long-term status was uncertain as of Sunday morning, and that he was still on the field that late in the game makes clear his tenuous position on the roster. Streater, however, had returned from two injury-plagued seasons to appear in 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season.