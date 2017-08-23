Fantasy Fallout: Thanks for nothing, Rex Burkhead (and other RB time-shares)

Is Bill Belichick just toying with fantasy players at this point?

The New England Patriots, who were already known for their unpredictable running back time-shares, appear poised to reach new levels of exasperation with the quartet of Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee, Dion Lewis and James White (yes, I listed them in alphabetical order).

Burkhead and Lewis both had notable performances in New England's second preseason game, with ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss pointing out that a blitz pickup by Burkhead stood out as much as his 22-yard touchdown catch.

Reiss also wrote about Burkhead's funny-but-true advice for fantasy owners trying to sort through the crowded backfield: "Go with their gut."

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead made a 22-yard touchdown catch on Saturday against the Texans. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Gillislee looked like he might emerge as the top New England rusher to own early in training camp, when he got the first batch of goal-line carries in practice. But things have become cloudier while Gillislee has been sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury.

White is obviously a great pass-catching option (as he showed during his breakout Super Bowl performance). But that has also been Lewis' specialty when healthy -- and it looks like Lewis is working his way back into the mix this summer.

Plus, Belichick has a history of going with a different hot hand when he game-plans against specific opponents.

So the best actual advice for fantasy owners is not to reach for any of these guys too early in hopes that they might emerge as a true No. 1, but they should all have some value in deeper leagues. Just make sure to check in for Reiss' insight on each given week. And when all else fails, go with your gut.

Here are some updates on other confounding RB time-shares around the league:

Beware of Blount: Speaking of Blount, his presumed status as the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 1 back appears to be on some shaky footing. Eagles coach Doug Pederson gave Blount a strong endorsement Tuesday, but some reports have speculated he's not even a lock to make the roster.

ESPN Eagles reporter Tim McManus wrote about the Eagles' "hazy" running back picture earlier this week. McManus' advice is not to reach too high for any Philly back -- though he thinks Wendell Smallwood could be a good value pick later in drafts, with the potential to emerge in a bigger role.

"Good mix of speed and power," McManus said of Smallwood. "The issue for him has been staying healthy, but the opportunity could be there."

Another stud for Saints? The New Orleans Saints already had one of the most unpredictable time-shares heading into this summer with Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson. Now rookie Alvin Kamara has been one of the stars of the preseason, highlighted by his 50-yard touchdown run Sunday.

I broke down my projections for all three of them on the ESPN Saints blog. This is another situation where all three should have some value without any expectations that one will emerge as a No. 1. Ingram should be drafted just outside the top 20 running backs, Peterson just outside the top 30 and Kamara just outside the top 50.

Don't forget J-Stew: You don't need ESPN Carolina Panthers reporter David Newton to tell you the hype around rookie running back Christian McCaffrey is real. But Newton also remains high on veteran Jonathan Stewart, who has tumbled in fantasy rankings.

Newton thinks the two will be on the field together a lot and really likes the creativity he is seeing from Carolina's offense, with McCaffrey lining up wide, in the slot, in the backfield and in wildcat formations. So he agrees with McCaffrey's current average draft position of 15th among running backs in ESPN leagues. But he thinks Stewart's ADP of No. 42 among running backs is way too low.

Gore finally sharing workload? Frank Gore has been defying fantasy expectations for years. The 34-year-old has had at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage for 11 straight seasons. But ESPN's Mike Wells said the Indianapolis Colts would like to cut down on Gore's workload a bit after he had 228 more touches than any other Colts running back last year. And rookie fourth-round draft pick Marlon Mack might help them do it.

Mack had runs of 23, 13 and 10 yards in Saturday's preseason game at Dallas. And Wells believes he can give the Colts a Darren Sproles type of option on third downs if he proves he can be a capable blocker.

Chiefs rookie on the Hunt: The Kansas City Chiefs' 1-2 punch of veteran Spencer Ware and rookie Kareem Hunt is getting harder to predict by the week. Coach Andy Reid likes Ware, who will likely start the year as the No. 1 back. But Hunt has continued to impress, and ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher noted that his blocking will help him secure a sizable role in the offense. Teicher thinks Ware could wind up leading Kansas City in both carries and RB receptions -- though it might be a gradual evolution.

"Hunt seems to be able to handle all situations (short-yardage, goal line, third down, etc.). So the Chiefs don't need to stay away from him at any point," Teicher said.

Perine rising, too: It sounds like a similar situation in Washington, where rookie Samaje Perine impressed coaches with a nice bounce-back effort in his second preseason game. Meanwhile, incumbent starter Rob Kelley has just 11 rushing yards on 12 carries this preseason as the entire starting offense has struggled in the run game.

ESPN Washington Redskins reporter John Keim believes Kelley has earned credit with the coaching staff and should be the opening day starter. But that could evolve if Perine continue to impress.

Miller still safe: Meanwhile, ESPN Houston Texans reporter Sarah Barshop doesn't see rookie D'Onta Foreman threatening Lamar Miller's role as the No. 1 back despite Foreman's impressive 63-yard catch Saturday. In fact, Barshop believes Miller might benefit from Foreman spelling him for 5-10 touches per game.

"I know we got him getting measured for a bust in Canton, but I would say that he's got a long way to go," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said of Foreman. "I think he's got a lot of talent, but I think he's got a long way to go."

Worth noting: There isn't enough room to mention every RB time-share, so I left out some of the most notable ones where nothing has really changed in the past week. I wrote last week about how ESPN's Sheil Kapadia said the Seattle Seahawks' crowded backfield "feels like a stay-away." And ESPN Cincinnati Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell has continued to suggest that rookie Joe Mixon has the potential to emerge as Cincy's No. 1 back – but that veterans Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard won't go away anytime soon.