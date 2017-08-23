49ers jump into regular-season mode ahead of third preseason game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Given the rare opportunity for a Sunday night preseason game, the San Francisco 49ers are using this week to approximate what a regular-season week will be like for the first time under coach Kyle Shanahan.

“Yes, this is a true normal week for us, in terms of this is really our only trial run before the season," Shanahan said. "So we’re doing everything the exact same way this week as we will Week 1 versus Carolina. So Monday will be our day after the game. I had to give the players [Sunday] off because during training camp, they have to have one every seven days. So [Monday] will be the true day after the game, then Tuesday will be the true players’ day off, then we’ll have practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, travel on Saturday.”

For returning Niners, the new normal under Shanahan will represent a departure from what they did last year under Chip Kelly. Kelly believed in having practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, then using Friday as the day off before ramping it back up a bit for a sped-up walk-through on Saturday. Kelly had scientific studies he believed in that showed players were at their best after going hard, backing off then revving back up before a Sunday game.

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will follow a more conventional schedule, as opposed to Chip Kelly, who gave his team Fridays off. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Shanahan, on the other hand, appears to be taking the Niners back to a more traditional NFL schedule. Tuesday has long been the primary day off for players around the league following a Sunday game. That is followed by practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before a walk-through on Saturday and then the game on Sunday.

It's a format the 49ers figure to follow all year, save for their lone non-Sunday game, a Thursday night contest in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. The next week-plus actually will give the Niners a chance to prepare for that too, as they play at Minnesota on Sunday night, followed by the preseason finale next week Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Of course, there is one big difference between going through the regular schedule now and in the actual regular season: game planning. Although the third preseason contest is considered the closest thing to a regular game you can find in the exhibition season, Shanahan doesn't believe in doing much game planning for any preseason matchup.

In fact, Shanahan said earlier this week that the Niners have been working on a game plan for the opener against the Carolina Panthers.

“I never get too far away from that," Shanahan said. "That’s something I always try to look at sporadically throughout training camp, and I usually sprinkle it in a little over the summer too when I’m just needing to get a little away time from the family. But everything we put into a preseason game, you always try to take into account what you’re going to be doing in the regular season. So it’s always real tough to carry a preseason game unless you’re taking an idea of what you’re going to do Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3. So that’s something we never get too far away from, from coaches.”

Getting through this week also is a chance for the 49ers to move further away from last week's turnover-infested debacle against the Denver Broncos. The 49ers had five turnovers in a 33-14 loss, including three from the starting offense. In sticking with preseason tradition, it's fair to expect the Niners' starters to get a little longer look this week in terms of snaps.

While the top offense played almost the entire first half, the turnovers limited their snaps, so the hope will be to have a few more sustained drives that allow the unit to get more snaps this time around.

“It’s always great to get to that third preseason week and really kind of model it after how the week is going to go during the season," quarterback Brian Hoyer said. "Like I said, we’ll go in, we’ll watch this film, really figure out what we need to correct. Then go and prepare for Minnesota like we’re going into a regular-season game. A normal week like that. Like I said, just see how we handle a little bit of adversity.”

In the process, the Niners also can discover how they will handle the closest thing they'll get to a regular-season week before it actually begins.