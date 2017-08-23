'Four Agreements' and wellness shots help Kasen Williams make leap

RENTON, Wash. -- The low point, Kasen Williams said, was last summer when he injured his hamstring.

The Seattle Seahawks' third-year receiver felt like he was ready for a bigger role. The previous offseason, he got signed only after impressing coaches on a tryout basis during a three-day minicamp. Williams stuck on the practice squad as a rookie, and he knew that was a great first step.

But last season, he wanted more. Williams had a strong start to training camp before suffering the injury.

In the Seahawks' first two preseason games, Kasen Williams has caught six balls for 147 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

"I was on practice squad again for a whole year," Williams said. "And it really tested my faith on how much I really love this game and how much I really believed in myself."

Fast-forward to this summer, and Williams looks relaxed and at peace. In the Seahawks' first two preseason games, he caught six balls for 147 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. What's been most impressive is that the 6-foot-1 Williams is making contested catch after contested catch.

He made a 27-yard reception down the sideline against Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes on Friday. Williams later caught a touchdown on a fade.

"He has been spectacular," Carroll said. "It is just such an exciting thing to see because this is a kid that we know has this ability, but he is doing it in the games. So it’s obvious you've got to keep going to him. We have to see how long it continues and how stable that part of our game can become."

Williams entered camp as a long shot to make the roster. But after the first two preseason games, it's time to start paying attention. It might no longer be a matter of whether Williams can make the team, but of how big a role he can carve out for himself.

Williams grew up in the Seattle area and was a four-star recruit coming out of Skyline High School, where the football teams he was on won three state titles. He went to Washington, but battled through injuries and went undrafted.

This spring, Williams took notice as the Seahawks spent a pair of draft picks on wide receivers. But he was reading a book called "The Four Agreements" at the time and quickly convinced himself to only worry about matters that he could control.

"One of the agreements said don’t make any assumptions," Williams said. "And they drafted a receiver. Initially, I was hurt. I was like, ‘What’s going on?' Obviously that affects me. But then I was like, ‘You know what? If I stay in my lane and I don’t worry about any of the other stuff that’s going on, I know that everything’s going to take care of itself because I believe in my ability.' And the best me can overcome any situation. I’m just seeing that all the way through now. And we’ll figure out when it’s time for them to make that 53 decision, figure out if that method actually worked or not."

Williams also transformed his body this offseason. He got hooked on juices and shakes. Williams drinks two shakes throughout the day. One has turmeric, which is an antioxidant. The second is full of kale and spinach. At home, he takes a wellness shot that has ginger and cayenne pepper, along with another digestion shot.

Throughout the offseason, Williams said he pounded juices that had carrots, kale, spinach and parsley. Last year, his diet centered around burgers and pasta.

"It’s tough because the shakes aren’t good," Williams said with a laugh. "But I know that they’re healthy, and I know that they’re putting me in the best position to be more conditioned, to catch my breath faster, to run faster and all those things."

Williams said his intention wasn't to drop weight, but he lost 10 pounds this offseason and is playing the best football of his life.

The Seahawks like to rotate all their active receivers on game days, and Williams gives them a skill that the others do not possess -- the ability to elevate and win 50/50 balls against bigger corners.

Williams' next step is to make the 53-man roster and see if he can be a contributor once the regular season begins.

"I’ve been waiting on this for a very long time," Williams said. "I’ve been on the practice squad for two years, and both years I never felt like the preseason went how I planned it to. The fact that it’s all actually happening now is really cool to see because I never stopped believing in myself, and I never stopped having faith. And the plays are finally starting to happen. For me, it’s just really cool to see."