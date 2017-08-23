Why Trevor Siemian won Broncos' starting QB job -- again

Trevor Siemian joins SportsCenter and explains he felt confident that he would be named the Broncos' starting QB given the work he put in starting in OTAs. (1:14)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Von Miller usually has a different view on quarterbacks.

The Denver Broncos linebacker is usually trying to wreck an offense’s plan and make football life as miserable as possible for the guy behind center.

But as winter turned to spring earlier this year, before the starting quarterback competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch had become conversation for all ages in the Rocky Mountain region, Miller may have actually dropped a hint as to why Siemian eventually emerged the winner of the job for the second consecutive training camp.

“Trev, he just stays the same no matter what," Miller said early this year. “Everything happens around him and Trev just does his thing. I think if I sacked Trev, he would just look at you like nothing happened."

"We need a guy who can operate at a high level all of the time," explained coach Vance Joseph as to why Trevor Siemian was named the Broncos' starting quarterback. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Fast forward six months and Miller said Tuesday: “Trevor won the job."

And with that, Siemian’s work at practice this week resembles what a game week would look like in the regular season. The Broncos will have at least a skeleton of a game plan against the Green Bay Packers as Siemian will work with the starters through the week on the practice field and play at least a half of Saturday night’s preseason game.

But while Siemian’s even-keel public demeanor -- emphasis on even -- draws the ire of some of the team’s faithful who want a little more bombastic behavior from their quarterback, his teammates believe it is a big reason the Broncos went 8-6 in his starts last season despite a run game that ranked 28th in the league and pass protection opposing defensive coordinators looked forward to facing.

Those same teammates believe it is one of the reasons Siemian has won the job a second consecutive season with a new coaching staff and a new playbook in place.

“It’s all about performance, not potential," coach Vance Joseph said earlier this week. “Trevor is ready to lead our football team. We’ve got two receivers that are All-Pro caliber, we’ve got a great backfield and fixed the offensive line. We need a guy who can operate at a high level all of the time."

Siemian arrived to the Broncos at a good time for a developmental quarterback in 2015. He was a seventh-round pick for a team that went on to win the Super Bowl and had Peyton Manning at quarterback.

Essentially, Siemian lived his rookie season as a full-time camper at the Manning Passing Academy. And beyond the football, Siemian said he took away one other big lesson -- one that helped him go from a surprise winner of the starting job in ’16 to the incumbent who was told to start over to win it again.

“Honestly, I think you have to compete for your job every day and every week," Siemian said. “When I was here and I watched Peyton, that guy wasn’t content -- Hall of Fame ... but every day and every week, I think you have to earn your job. Quarterback is no different."

Now Siemian gets the hard part, which is to help an offense do its share to get a team that believes it has an elite defense back into the playoff conversation. Siemian was asked Tuesday what he needed to do to be considered a franchise quarterback in the public domain, and his response was straight from the Manning playbook.

After a pause, Siemian said: “Be around for a while, win a bunch of games, probably go to the playoffs, win the Super Bowl. That’s what all those guys have."