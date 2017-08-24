High-five: Picking Dont'a Hightower's top five plays with the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- One of the most significant developments of the week for the New England Patriots was linebacker Dont'a Hightower coming off the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. With Hightower answering football-specific questions from reporters Wednesday for the first time since he re-signed with New England this offseason, it is timely to revisit his value to the franchise.

“He’s made a lot of big plays for us, and he has done a lot of different things,” coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s got good leadership on and off the field. He’s a very smart player, has been in a lot of big games, a lot of big situations. ... He’s a key player for us.”

Hightower, an Alabama product, has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Patriots (2012 to 2016).

Belichick’s comments sparked a thought: If one were making a list of Hightower’s top five plays with the Patriots, what would they be?

If Dont'a Hightower (54, on ground) hadn't tripped up Marshawn Lynch shy of the goal line late in Super Bowl XLIX, Malcolm Butler likely wouldn't have had a chance to save the Patriots with his interception. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Call it a High(tower)-five:

5. Sack vs. Jets to seal road win in 2014 -- Of his 17 career regular-season sacks, this one came in crunch time, which is when Hightower seems to rise up and play his best. With 6 minutes, 8 seconds remaining and the Patriots clinging to a 17-16 lead, Hightower burst through the right side of the line and took advantage of a blocking miscue from running back Bilal Powell to sack QB Geno Smith for a 10-yard loss to push New York back to a 52-yard field goal attempt (it was missed). The Patriots then ran the four-minute offense to run out the clock.

4. Safety on QB Andy Dalton turns 2016 game around -- The Patriots were trailing the Bengals 14-10 midway through the third quarter last season (Oct. 16) when Hightower sacked Dalton in the end zone for a safety. It was a classic Hightower rush -- directly up the middle -- which reflects that he is one of the NFL’s best blitzing linebackers. That play turned the game around, with the Patriots scoring a touchdown after fielding the ensuing free kick and going on to a 35-17 victory.

3. Scoring a touchdown in his NFL debut in 2012 -- Having earned a starting job as a rookie after being the No. 25 overall pick, Hightower wasted little time making his mark by recovering a Tennessee fumble and returning it 6 yards for a touchdown in his first game. The fumble was caused by fellow rookie Chandler Jones' strip-sack. That's instant impact. The Patriots went on to a 34-13 road win.

2. Strip-sack of Matt Ryan in Super Bowl LI -- The Patriots were trailing the Falcons 28-12 midway through the fourth quarter when Hightower rushed off the left edge and strip-sacked Ryan after running back Devonta Freeman was late reacting to the rush. The Patriots recovered the fumble and turned it into a touchdown, and that was the play Belichick later said was crucial from a time perspective in the team's epic comeback.

1. Stopping RB Marshawn Lynch in Super Bowl XLIX -- Malcolm Butler's game-saving interception to beat the Seattle Seahawks wouldn’t have been possible if Hightower hadn’t met force with force by tackling Lynch at the 1-yard on the preceding play. The fact that Hightower was playing with a banged-up shoulder made the thunderous collision all the more impressive. Hightower has never shied away from contact.