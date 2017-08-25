There's some urgency for Alex Smith, Chiefs offense against Seahawks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- History suggests Alex Smith’s preseason will conclude on Friday night, when the Kansas City Chiefs play their third exhibition game, this one against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Smith hasn’t played in the fourth and final preseason game since joining the Chiefs as their starting quarterback in 2013. It’s unlikely coach Andy Reid would alter Smith’s routine this year considering Kansas City’s first regular-season game, on Sept. 7 against the Patriots in New England, is only seven days after the final preseason contest, on Aug. 31 against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Alex Smith has looked good so far in the preseason, but he's only played three offensive possessions. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

That adds some urgency for Smith and the starting offense in Seattle. They’ve played well in the first two preseason games. The Chiefs have two touchdowns and a field goal in Smith’s three drives.

But the game against the Seahawks will be as close to a regular-season contest as the Chiefs will have in the preseason. The starters for both sides may play into the second half.

“I think you want to go out there and execute regardless of what you’re running,’’ Smith said regarding the importance of playing well in Seattle. “I think as a unit you want to go out and have success. Rarely does [preseason success carry over to the regular season], but if you’re not doing the fundamentals correctly in preseason -- blocking, tackling, running, catching, throwing -- I think you have problems there. You want to go out there and be able to do those things well.

“I think you want to go out and have success to a certain extent. You know your opportunities are limited and you want to be moving the ball and getting into a rhythm for sure.”

Smith has completed 80 percent of his throws, with a passer rating of more than 125. But it’s a small sample size.

“You want to execute the plays that you’re running and make good reads, throw accurate passes and make good decisions,’’ Smith said. “This is finally our chance to kind of do that and work those kinks out. You’re moving around in the pocket. That’s real. You can finally make plays with your feet. That’s real. You’re really getting hit now and can you stand in there and make those passes? This is the time to get all that back in sync and work on that stuff.”

The Chiefs will be closer to whole on defense against the Seahawks than they’ve been. Safety Eric Berry and defensive lineman Chris Jones are scheduled to play for the first time in the preseason. Berry has what the Chiefs are calling a sore heel. Jones had arthroscopic knee surgery in July.

“I thought he did a nice job and moved around pretty good,’’ Reid said of Berry, who returned to practice this week. “He’s been working his tail off. That’s not the problem. It’s a matter of that thing calming down where he can function.’’