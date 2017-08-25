Packers trying to get young running backs to think -- and stink -- less

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Halfway through the preseason, this says it all about the Green Bay Packers’ running game: their quarterbacks have more rushing yards than their running backs.

Jamaal Williams and the Packers' young running backs are still finding their footing. Bradley Rex/Icon Sportswire

Throw out the 83 yards rushing on 13 carries combined by Aaron Rodgers, Brett Hundley, Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill, and you’re left with 34 rushes for 74 yards, an average of just 2.18 yards per carry. Hill has the longest run, a 23-yard touchdown scamper last Saturday at Washington, and is their leading rusher (52 yards on eight attempts). Among the backs, rookie Jamaal Williams leads the way. The fourth-round pick has 26 yards on 11 carries. Fifth-round rookie Aaron Jones has 14 yards on five carries, and seventh-round rookie Devante Mays has 13 yards on five carries.

To be sure, projected starting running back Ty Montgomery, who was a full-time receiver at this point last year, has just three carries (for 0 yards and a fumble); he did not play against the Redskins because of a lower-leg injury. Still, time is running short for coach Mike McCarthy, offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and running backs coach Ben Sirmans to find some semblance of a running game before the regular-season opener against the Seahawks in less than three weeks.

Sirmans has a delicate job of trying not to throw too much at his inexperienced group but also prepare them for what’s to come.

“You’ve got to be very careful with what you say to running backs, because you want them to react instinctively as opposed to thinking, ‘Right now, I’ve got to get up there and I’ve got to hit this hole,’” Sirmans said this week. “If they start thinking, as a coach once told me, ‘If you think, you stink.’

“You want to make sure that you don’t affect their instincts through telling them, ‘To be successful in this league, here’s what you have to in this given situation.’ I always tell them, whatever decision you make, we’re going to live with it because playing the position, you have to be able to react to what’s in front of you.”

Williams understands exactly what Sirmans means. He’s thinking less and therefore stinking less.

“I can see already an improvement already from now to when I first got here, how much I was thinking, how much I was going slower,” Williams said.

“I’m at the point where I’m not thinking as much. Now, you’re starting to pick everything up and you just have to make sure you’re doing everything they’ve taught, all the details you remember from all that stuff. It’s really up to you and how much you’re studying the book.”

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Each back has shown a little something different. Montgomery, not surprisingly, is the best receiver out of the backfield. Williams looks like the most natural runner. Jones looks the quickest and Mays the most powerful.

But it has yet to come together to form a cohesive running game.

“It’s not where we want it to be right now, but we still have time,” Bennett said. “That’s a big part of it as well. We’ll continue to improve in practice, and we’ll continue to create more opportunities to improve in the preseason games. We’ll learn from that to get us ready for the regular season.”

Perhaps when the Packers begin to game plan and narrow their playing time to just one or two primary backs, things will change.

“For most running backs, the more and more you play, the more and more you get reps, the more and more your comfort level starts to improve,” Sirmans said. “For these guys, even in practice during a session, you might get three reps and then we move onto the next phase. It’s tough to get lathered up during a game. We broke it down, I think on average they’ve played 17 reps, and you’re not totally within those 17 reps. Sometimes, certain backs, they can go in there right now and, bam, do it. Other guys, they’ve got to feel the game. I think it’s a combination of those things that’s affecting them. That’s why I feel pretty confident that we’ll be just fine.”