John Elway: Pat Bowlen's time for the Hall of Fame has come

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Pat Bowlen stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the Denver Broncos in 2014 as he battled Alzheimer's disease, but his presence, his beliefs and his organizational to-do list are still in place.

That's because each and every day since they took over, both team president Joe Ellis and president of football operations/general manager John Elway have operated the Broncos one way, and that's as Bowlen wants them to.

"And that's, I believe, to be as successful as possible, to compete for the Super Bowl each and every year and to do that every single day the right way," Ellis said. "That's our directive in everything we do."

That mantra is why Bowlen will be among the longtime league contributors considered for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Members of the Hall's contributors committee will meet in Canton, Ohio, on Friday and select a finalist to be considered for the Hall's Class of 2018.

"He deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame because of what he's done," John Elway, right, said of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen. "The culture that he's brought, the ability he had to give us to win football games and compete for championships." Kirby Lee/Image of Sport/US Presswire

The Hall's full board of selectors will then vote on who is to be enshrined at a meeting the night before Super Bowl LII.

"I've said so many times, he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame because of what he's done," Elway said. "The culture that he's brought, the ability he had to give us to win football games and compete for championships, but also if you look at the growth from 1984 when he got into the league to where it is now, he was a big part of the growth of the NFL. To me, as a contributor and the committees that he was on, that's proof right there that he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame."

Bowlen was one of 10 finalists considered by the contributors committee last year, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL commissioner Paul Taglibue were selected as the finalists. Jones was selected for enshrinement in the Class of '17, but Tagliabue was turned away. Since 2015, when the contributor category was split off, former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. as well as longtime general manager Bill Polian and former Packers GM Ron Wolf have been enshrined.

"Pat Bowlen doesn't get the credit he deserves, I think, because he has never sought credit for what the Broncos have done, for what he's done in the NFL," Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis said. "But look at the record, look at the success, look at how he looked beyond the Broncos to the league and see all he's done. Of course, that's the Hall of Fame. I know people are going to say I'm biased, but the record is clear."

Bowlen purchased the Broncos in 1984, and since then the team has had more Super Bowl appearances -- seven -- than losing seasons (five). He is the only NFL owner to have hired four different coaches who have taken his team to the Super Bowl.

Bowlen is the first NFL owner whose team won 300 games in a 30-year span, and the Broncos have finished .500 or better in 28 seasons during his tenure. The Broncos also are on pace to win 90 games in the fourth consecutive decade of Bowlen's ownership.

"And that's not even what he's done for the league," Elway said.

Both former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol and former Fox Sports chairman David Hill have cited Bowlen as one of the most important figures in the NFL's string of record broadcast rights deals. Bowlen has long been considered the leading voice in the NFL's efforts internationally; the Broncos were regulars in the first series of "American Bowl" games played overseas in the preseason.

In all, he served on nine committees with the league.

"He was here every single day, and that's not always the case with an owner," Ellis said as training camp opened. "His success with this organization speaks for itself, 300 wins in 30-plus years. More Super Bowl appearances than losing seasons. ... He deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's as much as you can say. You can't kick and scream, but I think they know that and I'm hopeful that this year is his year."