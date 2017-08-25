First-round pick Gareon Conley inching closer to practice

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Gareon Conley, the Oakland Raiders’ first-round draft pick out of Ohio State, missed all of training camp in Napa. The cornerback did throw on a helmet and take some balls out of a Jugs machine in Wine Country, but he has not practiced since the first day of minicamp, more than two months ago on June 13.

Conley does, though, seem to be making progress from the lower leg injury that has ailed him, as he has been seen working with a trainer on the field this week at the team facility.

Although Gareon Conley's practice time has been limited, his work ethic in meeting rooms has spoken volumes to teammates. Ben Margot/AP

And while the Raiders have not announced any sort of timeline on when their top pick will be practicing, let alone playing in a game -- Oakland plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday in the all-important third exhibition and opens the regular season Sept. 10 at the Tennessee Titans -- his presence would have to help a defense that has had issues through two preseason games, right?

“We don’t know,” Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said this week when asked not only about Conley, but about second-round draft pick Obi Melifonwu, who has been dinged up and has yet to make his preseason debut.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said he expected to see Melifonwu against the Cowboys.

“They haven’t been here much, so we’re not quite sure how good they are or how good we can be,” Norton said.

“Again, the evaluation process, the coaching process, is still really early in the preseason. The guys haven’t played a whole lot of football together, so we’re really coaching and talking and working, and it’s a lot of good things that’ll happen.”

Conley was a full participant in rookie minicamp and organized team activities before hew was shut down on the second day of mandatory minicamp. General manager Reggie McKenzie said Conley was dealing with “the shin splints” on July 31 and the rookie later dismissed that diagnosis on Twitter.

More recently, however, Conley put an image up on Instagram of a shin being treated, saying he was close to returning. But as an injured player, Conley is off limits to reporters and has yet to clarify his statements or health.

His work ethic in meeting rooms has spoken volumes to teammates.

“He’s been real in tune to everything,” cornerback David Amerson said. “Always taking notes, asking questions, paying attention outside on the practice field. I’ve told him, and a couple of older guys have told him, to stay in tune, control what you can control.

“Physically, you’re hurt right now, but mentally, you’ve got to be locked in and getting the mental reps to be prepared. He’s doing all the right things. I think as far as what he can do right now, he’s doing a great job.”

Then is Conley eager to get out there again?

“I can only imagine,” Amerson said. “Just being an athlete, I think it’s hard to go out there and watch other people do what you want to be doing.”

Conley, projected by many to be a top-10 pick, fell to the Raiders at No. 24 after he was accused of rape the week of the draft. He did not sign his rookie contract until the night of reporting day for camp and a grand jury declined to pursue charges against him on July 31.

All that is keeping him off the field, then, is the injury.

Amerson offered a scouting report on his young charge.

“A solid bump-and-run corner,” Amerson said of Conley.

“I haven’t really seen him, like, in-game tackling and stuff, but I know he has the size. He’s long, gets his hands on receivers and has great ball skills. I think he’s going to be a great addition.”

It’s just a matter of time then.