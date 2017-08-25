Cardinals yet to see true offense without preseason game planning

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- This week was different for the Arizona Cardinals, and it wasn't just because training camp finally ended.

For the first time this offseason, Arizona game planned for an opponent. Up to this point, the Cardinals ran a bland, vanilla version of their intricate, complex offense. The reasons were obvious: Don't give anything away when the games don't count.

Even Saturday night in Atlanta, the Cardinals won't unveil the playbook. It'll be more of coach Bruce Arians, who's calling plays for the first time this preseason, matching up Arizona's offensive plays with what Atlanta is running defensively. It'll still be vanilla, but just not as bland.

But with the lack of game planning -- which every team does, not just the Cardinals -- has come one issue. The Cardinals don't know exactly what they have from their offense.

"It should be better than last year's," coach Bruce Arians said. "We should be more explosive. We should run the ball as good or better."

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Those two words: should be. It's too tough to tell just yet.

"We haven't had four quarters of football so we're not game planning like that," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. "We're just running our base, generic things so it's really difficult for me to say where we are because we haven't unleashed the full arsenal.

"But with the talent we have and the ability of players we have offensively, there's no reason for me to believe we shouldn't be a top five offense in the National Football League."

Arians doesn't put much stock into preseason games, he said.

To him, the preseason is more about evaluating individual players, not gauging how an entire unit is playing. Neither the offense nor the defense gets enough consistent work to get a sense of where each is, he said. One day may be geared toward young players. The next toward older players.

"It's never a fluid thing," Arians said. "This game is the most fluid you'll get in the preseason just because they'll play a little bit longer."

Quarterback Carson Palmer, who's expected to play the first half Saturday night, wants to score on each of Arizona's possessions while finding a "really good" rhythm. That'll create the type of confidence the first-team offense needs heading into the season opener against the Lions -- since they've played the equivalent of less than four quarters in three preseason games thus far.

But Palmer has already played more this preseason than last preseason. In two appearances this year, he's played 38 snaps. He played 38 all of last season.

While the Cardinals have kept it basic in games, they've spent camp working on various plays and schemes that'll add layers to their already large playbook. It's just not time to show them yet, Palmer said.

But the blandness of games won't prevent Arizona from being prepared to face the types of defenses they'll starting in Detroit on Sept. 10.

"We've spent different segments of camp working on different things, different schemes, different plays," Palmer said. "We've gone through camp and seen a ton of different looks for a couple of days, sometimes one a day, sometimes three practices with different fronts and different protection issues that come up with those fronts.

"So, it's been a great camp. We've seen a ton. We've seen a ton from our defense. I think we're in a good place."

The Cardinals return 90 percent of their offense from last season, which was ranked ninth in the NFL in yards per game and sixth in points per game last season. That was after they were ranked first in yards and second in point in 2015, when Arizona went to the NFC Championship Game.

Comparisons to that historic and prolific season have been brought up during training camp. Nearly every major piece of the offense returns again, with the exception being Michael Floyd.

Running back David Johnson is the optimist of the offense.

He doesn't think it's difficult to tell what kind of offense Arizona will have this year because of the internal confidence the team has.

"We know what we are capable of, especially if I do what I can, do what I am supposed to do, my responsibility," Johnson said. "The sky's the limit basically."