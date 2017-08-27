Paxton Lynch's bruised shoulder could give Kyle Sloter start in Broncos' preseason finale

Paxton Lynch is seen heading to the locker room after being sacked in the third quarter against the Packers. (0:40)

DENVER -- Denver Broncos backup quarterback Paxton Lynch will have his right (throwing) shoulder examined Sunday after leaving the team's 20-17 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers in the second half.

Lynch was expected to play the third and fourth quarters but suffered what coach Vance Joseph called a “bruised shoulder’’ while trying to avoid a sack just after halftime. Lynch was just 1-of-2 passing for nine yards to go with a 15-yard run.

Rookie Kyle Sloter completed 4 of 7 passes Saturday, throwing what stood up as the Broncos' winning touchdown against the Packers. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

“It’s a minor injury as we know now, moving forward if it’s something different we can discuss it,’’ Joseph said following the game. “But right now, nothing’s changed. ... The X-rays were negative.’’

Lynch will be sent for an MRI Sunday. It’s possible his practice time could be affected in what is a short week until the Broncos play again.

What it means is undrafted rookie Kyle Sloter might be asked to start and play the entire game in the Broncos’ preseason finale Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. None of the Broncos’ regulars, including quarterback Trevor Siemian, will see the field.

If Lynch is able to play, he would start against the Cardinals and play roughly a half, but if the Broncos decide to hold Lynch out it would mean Sloter would go the whole way.

That would be another chance for Sloter to add to his résumé. He just might have shown the Broncos enough in the preseason -- the Northern Colorado product has worked as the No. 3 quarterback throughout the offseason program and training camp -- to earn a practice-squad spot. The Broncos are expected to keep just two quarterbacks on the active roster when cuts are made next weekend -- Siemian and Lynch -- with seventh-round draft pick Chad Kelly expected to go to injured reserve.

Sloter was 4-of-7 passing for 49 yards to go with a touchdown in Saturday's victory over the Packers. For the preseason, Sloter is 16-of-20 for 193 yards with two touchdowns.

His passer rating is a heady 140.2.

“He played well again and I’ve been impressed with Kyle,’’ Joseph said.

• Also Sunday, defensive end Zach Kerr (knee) and safety Will Parks (hip) are expected to be sent for MRIs.