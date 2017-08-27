The biggest injuries from NFL preseason Week 3

Preseason injuries took a serious turn in Week 2 when New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle sprain that has jeopardized his availability for the start of the regular season.

Unfortunately, the pace intensified in Week 3. Here are the most significant injuries suffered in game action during the past four days, with updates to come as needed.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the 2017 season with a torn right ACL suffered in Friday's preseason game against the Lions. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

WR Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

Injury: Torn right ACL

Prognosis: Edelman, who has been Tom Brady's favorite receiver over the past four years, will miss the season. He suffered the injury while planting on the turf at Ford Field in Detroit following a reception Friday night. The Patriots are well-positioned in terms of wide receiver depth, with Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Malcolm Mitchell ready to take more snaps. But Brady will greatly miss the receiver who has accounted for a team-high 195 first-down receptions since the start of the 2013 season. (That figure is tied for No. 12 among all NFL receivers during that span.)

QB Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills

Injury: Concussion

Prognosis: The NFL's concussion protocol is not one-size-fits-all, so it's impossible to know how long it will take Taylor to pass the tests required before he can return. Taylor suffered the injury Saturday night when he fell hard on the back of his head during a sack. Every concussion is different, and there have been enough recent examples of players missing weeks and sometimes months for Taylor to merit inclusion on this list. At the moment, the backup is rookie Nathan Peterman, a fifth-round draft pick from Pittsburgh.

RB Spencer Ware, Kansas City Chiefs

Injury: Unspecified to his right knee

Prognosis: The Chiefs are hopeful that Ware can return before the end of the season but are making plans to play an extended period without him. He suffered the injury after making a reception Friday night, but the Chiefs haven't disclosed the full extent of the damage. In the meantime, rookie Kareem Hunt -- a third-round draft pick from Toledo -- will replace Ware as the feature back.

QB Bryce Petty, New York Jets

Injury: Unspecified to his left knee

Prognosis: Petty was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday. He couldn't put any weight on his left leg Saturday night and told reporters that it "is not stable." The injury occurred when offensive lineman Ben Braden rolled into Petty's leg Saturday night. Petty seemed to have put himself back into the Jets' quarterback derby with a 250-yard passing performance, but his injury likely will leave the Jets to choose between Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg for the starting job.

LB Anthony Hitchens, Dallas Cowboys

Injury: Feared torn right ACL

Prognosis: If tests Sunday confirm it, Hitchens will miss the season. He was set to serve as the starting middle linebacker and had started 36 of 48 games since the Cowboys made him a fourth-round draft choice in 2014. In his likely absence, the Cowboys could shift Sean Lee or Jaylon Smith to middle linebacker.