Packers taking a look at former 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks

Green Bay Packers think veteran outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks still has enough left in the tank to help their pass rush.

Two days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers, Brooks is scheduled to visit the Packers, a source confirmed the NFL Network’s report.

The Packers’ lack of depth at outside linebacker has become apparent as the preseason wears on. They don’t have any proven veterans there behind Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. Plus, they have injury issues at the position.

Perry sustained an ankle injury in Saturday’s preseason game at Denver, although it’s not believed to be serious. However, rookie fourth-round pick Vince Biegel remains on the physically unable to perform list because of his May foot surgery, and it’s looking increasingly likely he won’t be ready for the start of the regular season. In addition, fourth-year backup Jayrone Elliott dropped out against the Broncos with recurring back spasms.

That left second-year pros Kyler Fackrell and Reggie Gilbert as the top backups. Fackrell, a third-round pick in 2016, has struggled to make much of an impact. Gilbert, an undrafted free agent, spent all of last season on the practice squad.

The Packers lost a pair of outside linebacker in free agency: Julius Peppers signed with the Carolina Panthers and Datone Jones with the Minnesota Vikings.

Brooks, 33, would be a younger replacement for the 37-year-old Peppers, whose role was reduced to part time last season.

The 49ers released Brooks after he lost a battle for a starting job to Eli Harold, a third-round pick in 2015. Brooks is a prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker, but the 49ers have switched schemes this season.

“Once we really came to the conclusion he wasn’t going to be a part of our final 53, we weren’t going to keep him around just to let him know nine days from now,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Brooks was released. “So, we know there’s a lot of teams that will be interested in him. So, we gave him that opportunity to go out and find them.”

Brooks has made the Pro Bowl twice, most recently in 2013. He was scheduled to make $5.3 million this season in salary and bonuses in the final year of a six-year, $45 million deal.