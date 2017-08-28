Chiefs may miss Spencer Ware the most in short-yardage situations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Spencer Ware came to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago as a fullback, a player viewed as being more valuable without the ball than with it.

Ware quickly turned himself into a versatile featured back, one the Chiefs were comfortable giving the ball to in any situation at all points on the field.

To replace the injured Ware, who the Chiefs believe is out for the season after he injured his right knee, the Chiefs have a diverse group of backs led by rookie Kareem Hunt, their third-round draft pick. Two other backs, veterans Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller, could also get some playing time.

“I think we’re going to be OK there," coach Andy Reid said. “Now, listen, are you going to replace Spence? No. He’s a good football player. The young kid (Hunt), he’ll step in and he’ll do a nice job for us. Charcandrick’s got reps under his belt, C.J. has reps under his belt.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Spencer and how important he was to our team. But that’s a position where we have a little strength."

The Chiefs will need rookie running back Kareem Hunt to step up sooner than expected. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Hunt is much of the reason the Chiefs feel that way. The Chiefs traded up to get Hunt and the fact they’ll turn to him as their regular featured back is evidence they’re comfortable with him as an every-down player.

West has proved in his two seasons with the Chiefs to be a threat as a pass receiver and an adept pass blocker. Spiller, trying to resurrect a career that declined since he rushed for more than 1,200 yards for the Bills in 2012, is faster than the other backs.

The Chiefs will still miss Ware.

“Spencer was so good at everything," quarterback Alex Smith said. “Especially for a bigger guy, he could kind of do everything. He was really good in space. He was a good receiver for a bigger guy. Physical runner but I still felt like he was nimble enough to do a lot of that stuff in space and get the edge. That’s a strength of his, that he could do everything. That’s a guy that put a lot of time in, a lot of reps doing all of those things for our offense. He’ll definitely be tough to replace."

The Chiefs may miss Ware most of all as a short-yardage and goal-line runner. At 229 pounds, he is the biggest of their featured backs and the most physical of runners.

“He sure was good at that," Reid said. “I think the other guys will have to step into that role. We just don’t have quite as many snaps for those guys in that situation. I think they’re capable of doing it. But that was one of Spencer’s strengths."