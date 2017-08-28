Kirk Cousins, Redskins' receivers must get in sync by the opener

Kirk Cousins completes 10-of-19 pass attempts for 109 yards and throws a pick-six to Vontaze Burfict despite Washington holding off Cincinnati in their 23-17 win. (1:06)

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins anticipated an explosive offense, one that could match the firepower displayed the last two seasons. They lost two top receivers; they returned a whole lot -- and added more.

But during the starting offense’s three preseason games, it did not provide much sizzle. Instead, it contributed to a recurring problem in Washington: starting slow. After a mostly sluggish summer, they must get it corrected over the next two weeks before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Sept. 10 season opener.

Otherwise, that will lead to a fourth consecutive 0-1 start.

“I’m a little concerned,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “I addressed it in the locker room. We’ve got to figure out something to do.”

The Redskins at least started to run the ball well against Cincinnati in Sunday’s 23-17 victory and if that continues, it’ll lead to much better opportunities. Rob Kelley left the offense in good shape with his first down runs. On his six first-down carries, Kelley had gains of five, 21, five, five, two and three yards.

The Redskins’ offense consistently was in second-and-manageable. They faced 12 second-down situations in the opening half; they needed five yards or less on eight of them. In other words, the passing game should have flourished given the favorable scenarios. But it didn’t. It helped to have tight end Jordan Reed back -- the Bengals paid close attention to him.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Terrelle Pryor connected on just two passes out of six targets this preseason. They work well together in practice but they haven’t yet found their rhythm in games. Pryor dropped a pass Sunday and in other games Cousins’ throw made it tough on him.

Cousins knew exactly what to expect from his previous starting wideouts Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. With Garcon, for example, Cousins knew how Garcon would run certain routes. Cousins and Pryor are still learning one another.

“There are times where he wants the ball to stop and he wants to be a big target,” Cousins said. “That’s where we have to learn and grow together. Going against different coverages and different team really helps.”

Sometimes, Cousins said, because the Redskins’ defense will show them different looks in practice, they might not run a particular route until facing another team in live game action.

“It’s a work in progress,” Cousins said of his rapport with Pryor. “Terrelle will keep getting better and better as he gets more reps and more experience. But we don’t have time. We have to be ready by Week 1.”

That’s been a problem the last three years. The Redskins are 0-3 in season openers under Gruden. They’ve scored a combined 32 points in those games compared to 88 points in Week 2 (and a 2-1 record).

“We’ve got to get better,” Pryor said. “And we will. But we’re starting slow.”

It’s not just about Cousins and Pryor. It’s receiver Josh Doctson missing another game because of a hamstring injury. Jamison Crowder has caught four passes for 32 yards; he and Cousins have worked well during the past two seasons, however. Still, Cousins averaged 5.86 yards per pass attempt this summer on 44 throws.

“Jamison is coming off this season and I’m coming off this season and we’re not doing well in the preseason,” Pryor said. “What are we going to do? You have to take it in stride and get better at it. That doesn’t define what we’ll do during the season.

“I was talking to Jamison today and he said, ‘Damn, man, I feel like I just ain’t in a groove. I dropped a ball and before I caught it I was trying to make a move.’ That’s what happens. That’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time. That’s a big thing for us to get the ball moving. What we do is what helps the offense. We control it on the outside. We just have to do better.”

The Redskins at least were pleased with how the offense responded after Cousins’ pick-six. They scored 10 points on their next two drives. It’s a start.

Cousins said they won’t know what type of team they’ll have until October, after they've played four games or so. But he still looks around the locker room and sees talent in the passing game. They certainly have enough to be productive. Now they have to make sure that talent produces come Sept. 10. The line has usually protected that talent well (one of the two sacks Sunday was the result of Cousins going off-schedule and running into a bad spot). Now that talent must start proving that the preseason meant nothing.

“We have high expectations,” Cousins said. “You have to be ready to go.”

That’s been the problem.