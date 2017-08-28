Derek Carr, Amari Cooper hooking up on deep balls officially a thing for Raiders

Derek Carr fires a pass to Amari Cooper down the sideline, and Cooper finds the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown. (0:34)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Derek Carr surveyed the scene as the Oakland Raiders faced a third-and-9 situation near midfield late in the first half. In the shotgun formation with an empty backfield, Carr looked to his left then he spied to his right before zeroing in on center Rodney Hudson.

Carr sneaked a quick glance at Amari Cooper lined up wide left with only cornerback Anthony Brown in front of him, before calling for the snap.

With three receivers lined up to the right, Carr first pumped that way, freezing the defense, before bringing the ball back into his chest and turning to his left, where Cooper had blown by Brown down the sideline.

The Raiders hope to see more of Amari Cooper pulling in long passes from Derek Carr this season. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Carr delivered a laser to hit Cooper in stride at the 25-yard line and Cooper, who caught the ball between Brown and a diving safety in Byron Jones, waltzed into the end zone for the 48-yard touchdown.

Against a Cover-2 defense, it was the seminal play of the Raiders’ exhibition game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night. And it’s one the Raiders plan on unveiling many more times this season.

“To hit Coop on that ball, it is something we have wanted to do for a couple years now,” Carr said after the game. “To get the right look, the right play, all that, just to show that we have that in our arsenal. Coop trusted me. He ran full speed. Everybody ran full speed, which makes defenders hold their landmarks. He was able to run it right. He made the play.”

Deep balls are officially a thing for the Raiders’ AC/DC Connection. Last year, Cooper led the NFL with five touchdowns of at least 30 yards.

“There is something to be said about making a big play at any time,” Cooper said. “That is the type of player I think I am, and the type of player I want to be – a big-play guy. It was a good feeling.”

Said Carr: “Sometimes you have to make tight-window throws. Thank God it was complete. That same ball could easily be over the top of someone’s head or picked off. I’m just glad it was neither.”