Raheem Mostert emerges in 49ers' running back competition

49ers QB C.J. Beathard dumps a screen pass off to Raheem Mostert who follows a series of blocks and takes it to the house for an 87-yard touchdown. (0:33)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After an offseason spent undergoing an extreme makeover of their running back depth chart, the San Francisco 49ers had just two backs returning from 2016.

One was incumbent starter Carlos Hyde. The other? Raheem Mostert.

Before Sunday night's preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings, only the most diehard of Niners fans were even aware of Mostert. But by the time it was over, not only had Mostert's name become known but he'd also emerged as a serious threat to make the 53-man roster when cut-down day arrives at the end of this week.

"I am taking advantage of every opportunity that I am presented," Mostert said. "I just need to make the best of it and continue to move forward from here."

"Here" would be the third preseason game, a contest in which Mostert showed up in the Niners offense in a major way. On just six touches, Mostert had 130 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came on a dazzling 87-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter.

Raheem Mostert gained 130 yards and scored two touchdowns on six touches in the loss to the Vikings. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

On a running back depth chart that includes the likes of Hyde, veteran Tim Hightower, drafted rookie Joe Williams and impressive undrafted rookie Matt Breida, Mostert was the one who stood out the most in the preseason game that is closest to actually mattering. Granted, the majority of Mostert's damage came against Vikings backups but it was still an eye-opening effort that thrusts him into an already crowded mix.

Adding Sunday's performance to a preseason opener in which he rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries and a body of work that has him looking the part of a key special teams contributor and you have the recipe for Mostert becoming a surprise name on that 53-man roster as the Niners trim from 90 this weekend.

"I've been through this before and the nerves haven't quite hit me yet," Mostert said. "I am just going to go out and perform whether I play or not, whether I get an opportunity or not. I am going to go out and do what I do, that's the only thing I can control. You have to be confident and have a little swagger. I have to rely on myself and I know what I can do. I have to play my role. If it is not this team, it will be another one. I've been on this road before."

Mostert entered the league as an undrafted rookie from Purdue in 2015. He spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears before joining the Niners' practice squad in November of last season. He was promoted to the active roster for the final game against the Seattle Seahawks and got a carry, a gain of 6 yards.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

While that's Mostert's only career rushing attempt, he does have experience as a kick returner. For his career, he has averaged 26.9 yards on 21 kick returns with a long of 53. He has been the 49ers' top returner throughout the preseason and has also appeared with the top coverage units as a gunner. Both could be taken as signs that Mostert was already in better position than many realized when it comes to the active roster.

"[Special teams] is a big part of my game," Mostert said. "I want to go out there and change field position and show what I can do. I make tackles. I return kicks and block. I want to go out and give it my all."

In fact, Mostert's work on special teams has been good enough to earn him a longer look on offense. After all, if you're going to make the team as a third or fourth running back, you better be able to contribute in more ways than one.

Earlier in the week, coach Kyle Shanahan talked about how players who show well on offense or defense can earn more time on special teams. It stands to reason the opposite would be true as well.

"He's done a good job on special teams so I wanted to give him a little more playing time today, see what he can do on offense," Shanahan said. "And from what I saw out there, he did a real good job."

Whether it's good enough remains to be seen, but Mostert at least made sure he won't be forgotten in the final evaluation this weekend.