Is Raiders WR Michael Crabtree getting better with age?

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- It was football lifer Jim Harbaugh who first said Michael Crabtree had the “best hands” he had ever seen on a wide receiver back in 2012, when both were with the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh doubled down two years later, calling Crabtree the “greatest catcher of all time” after a playoff game at the Green Bay Packers.

Hyperbole? Sure. A confidence builder for a highly thought of player who dealt with injuries early and often in his career? No doubt.

But while Crabtree, reborn in an Oakland Raiders uniform and entering his ninth NFL season, might have lost a step over the years, it was a step precious few wideouts possessed in the first place.

Last year, Michael Crabtree had his second 1,000-yard receiving season, making 89 catches for 1,003 yards. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Crabtree’s hands, meanwhile, are as strong as ever.

“Offseason conditioning don’t play, man,” Crabtree told ESPN this offseason. “We’re like the army in there; they work us.”

Which is why this question floating around the Raiders' training facility this preseason was met with bemused smiles and shakes of the head:

Is Crabtree getting better with age?

“It looks like it, right?” said Oakland quarterback Derek Carr, referencing stories older brother David would tell him from his one year with Crabtree with the Niners in 2010.

“Now I’m seeing him do those same things. He’s not slowing down. Crab is a guy that, genetically, he’s going to play as long as he wants to play. It’s not going to slow down for him.”

Carr spoke glowingly of Crabtree’s work ethic, running go patterns at full speed, despite knowing the ball would go to the other side of the field in training camp.

No, Crabtree might not get the same pub his running mate Amari Cooper gets as a playmaker, but that does not mean Crabtree is not an influence on the Raiders’ AC/DC connection.

“I usually use my feet to get separation off the line of scrimmage at the top of my route,” Cooper said. “But one of the things I’ve learned from him is you can also get the same results using your hands.”

What about Crabtree as his own entity?

“He’s always been kind of the same player,” Cooper said. “He has great hands. He plays physical at the line of scrimmage; no one can ever jam him. And even when he’s still covered, he can still come down with the catch.”

In eight NFL seasons, Crabtree has 521 catches for 6,252 yards and 43 touchdowns. In two seasons with the Raiders, Crabtree has caught 174 passes for 1,925 yards and 17 touchdowns in 32 games.

Crabtree has tied and then eclipsed single-season highs in catches in both years with the Raiders, with 85 and 89 receptions. He had a career-best three-touchdown day at the Baltimore Ravens in October.

Last year, he had his second 1,000-yard receiving season, catching 89 balls for 1,003 yards. And if you’re wondering why he did not react to Aqib Talib ripping his chain off in the season finale at the Denver Broncos last year, Crabtree’s self-described “business decision” meant he knew he would have been kicked out of the game -- before crossing that 1,000-yard receiving threshold.

Thus, Crabtree and Cooper would not have been just the third pair of Raiders teammates with 1,000-yard receiving seasons, along with Tim Brown and Jerry Rice in 2001 and Fred Biletnikoff and Warren Wells in 1968.

Plus, there are bigger, more team-oriented goals at play. Especially this season, with Oakland a sexy pick to upend the New England Patriots in the AFC.

“Same process,” Crabtree said. “Same goals. We’ve just got to come out here and compete, man. Take it one game at a time, man. It sounds simple, but it’s hard to do.

“Everybody’s goal is to win the Super Bowl, to get to the Super Bowl, but you’ve got to take those baby steps, you know? And that’s one game at a time. All we can focus on is what’s in front of us.”

All while using Harbaugh’s favorite pair of hands to wrestle the ball away from defensive backs, perhaps even to grab a Lombardi trophy.

“That’s what he does; he does a great job of making tough catches,” Raiders cornerback David Amerson said. “You can be in a one-on-one play and think, ‘I’ve got this.’ But you’ve got DC throwing him the ball, so he’s putting it in perfect spots. That’s what separates Crabtree from a lot of receivers: He makes some tough catches.

“I can count times where I had my hand on the ball trying to rip it out, but he has a real strong grip and is able to come through with the catch. That’s what makes Crabtree, Crabtree.”